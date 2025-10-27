Unified Wealth Surpasses $100 Million in Client Assets as Americans Embrace Self-Directed Retirement Control

ST. LOUIS, MO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unified Wealth, a St. Louis–based financial education and administration firm, today announced that it has surpassed $100 million in client assets transitioned into self-directed retirement structures, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s mission to help Americans gain greater control and flexibility in their retirement planning. The achievement coincides with Unified Wealth’s growth to more than 3,500 clients nationwide, underscoring the increasing demand for alternative investment options beyond traditional Wall Street accounts.

Unified Wealth enables clients to establish Self-Directed IRAs (SDIRAs) and Solo 401(k) plans, retirement structures that provide “checkbook control,” allowing investors to direct their own funds into a broader range of IRS-approved asset classes. These include real estate, private lending, private equity, precious metals, and other alternative investments not typically accessible through conventional custodians.

The milestone reflects a larger national shift toward self-directed investing, as Americans seek diversification and greater autonomy over their financial futures. According to Unified Wealth, more individuals are now exploring how to align retirement assets with their personal investment strategies while maintaining compliance and tax efficiency.

Empowering Americans Through Structural Financial Control

Unified Wealth Director Carter Lane launched the firm after observing the long-term financial impact of the 2008 market collapse on ordinary families, including his own. His experience inspired the company’s focus on education, transparency, and investor empowerment.

“Our mission has always been to teach Americans how to retire on their own terms,” said Lane. “The $100 million milestone is a reflection of the trust clients place in the idea that they can take control of their retirement accounts; responsibly, compliantly, and with a long-term plan in mind.”

Unified Wealth provides administrative support and guidance to clients transitioning funds from traditional custodians into self-directed structures. The firm partners with established financial institutions, including Fortis Private Bank and Charles Schwab, to ensure seamless rollover execution and full adherence to regulatory standards.

Industry Context and Growing Relevance

The announcement comes at a time of increasing public interest in retirement diversification. With 2025 Solo 401(k) contribution limits rising to $70,000 ($77,500 for individuals aged 50 and older), the opportunity for Americans to build higher tax-advantaged savings has expanded significantly.

Recent Unified Wealth webinar data indicates that 83 percent of retirees return to work within three years, often citing insufficient savings or limited access to flexible investment options. The firm believes this underscores the importance of education and accessibility in the retirement sector, two areas where self-directed structures can offer additional choice and control.

A Structured, Educational Approach to Wealth Building

Unified Wealth’s platform focuses on helping clients establish compliant retirement entities, such as LLCs for self-directed accounts, under the oversight of verified custodians. Clients maintain responsibility for due diligence and investment decision-making, while Unified Wealth’s role centers on setup, documentation, and compliance administration.

By prioritizing education and structure over speculation, the company positions itself as an ally for investors who wish to align their retirement savings with personal values and financial goals. Unified Wealth emphasizes that self-directed investing is not a replacement for professional financial advice, but rather a legal framework that broadens investment choice within the retirement system.

National Expansion and Growing Client Base

Since its inception, Unified Wealth has expanded its client footprint across all 50 states. Its clientele includes entrepreneurs, small business owners, and high-income professionals seeking control over how and where their retirement funds are deployed.

The firm’s approach aligns with a growing public interest in financial independence and tax-efficient structures—two trends shaping the broader wealth management landscape. Unified Wealth attributes much of its growth to word-of-mouth referrals and increased awareness of alternative investment opportunities made possible through IRS-approved self-directed accounts.

Looking Ahead

Unified Wealth continues to enhance its client resources, including online education modules, webinars, and dedicated account specialists who assist clients in understanding the operational aspects of their self-directed plans. The company’s stated focus for 2026 is to expand access to technology-driven retirement management tools, allowing clients to monitor and manage their accounts with greater ease and transparency.

“We believe that when people understand the rules and have the right tools, they make better long-term financial decisions,” said Lane. “Our role is to provide a compliant, structured pathway to achieve that understanding.”

Individuals interested in learning more about how self-directed retirement accounts work can schedule a complimentary Wealth Structure Session with a Unified Wealth specialist at www.talktounified.com.

About Unified Wealth

Unified Wealth is a financial education and administration firm based in St. Louis, Missouri. The company specializes in helping Americans establish and manage self-directed retirement accounts—including Self-Directed IRAs (SDIRAs) and Solo 401(k)s—enabling them to invest in IRS-approved alternative assets with full regulatory compliance. Unified Wealth partners with major financial institutions to ensure secure rollover processes and adheres to all applicable IRS and ERISA guidelines.

For more information, visit www.unifiedwealthsystems.com or follow Unified Wealth on LinkedIn.





