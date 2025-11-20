Unified Wealth Partners with Pace Morby’s Creative Nation Tour as Platinum Sponsor to Empower Investors with Self-Directed Retirement Strategies.

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unified Wealth, a national leader in self-directed retirement solutions, is proud to announce its official partnership as a Platinum Sponsor for Pace Morby’s Creative Nation Tour – a high-impact 122-day roadshow reaching over 100 cities across the US. The partnership unites two aligned missions: empowering everyday investors through education and enabling them to take control of their financial future with self-directed retirement strategies.

Unified Wealth × Creative Nation Tour — Platinum Sponsorship Unified Wealth partners with real estate entrepreneur Pace Morby as the Platinum Sponsor of the nationwide Creative Nation Tour



The Creative Nation Tour, hosted by real estate investor and educator Pace Morby, brings live deal-making, community connection, and creative finance education directly to thousands of real estate investors across North America. With events scheduled in 109 cities and nationwide following, the tour offers a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with leading voices in real estate, finance, and personal development.

Unified Wealth joins the tour to discuss Self-Directed IRA (SDIRA) and Solo 401k. These tax-advantaged accounts allow investors to roll over their existing retirement funds and invest in alternative assets, including real estate, private lending, small businesses, and more, while maintaining full IRS compliance and control over their investments. Unified Wealth is the exclusive provider of self-directed retirement investment accounts for the nationwide event series.

“We’re thrilled to support the Creative Nation Tour because we believe in making financial education accessible and actionable for everyone,” said Carter Lane, Director of Unified Wealth. “Pace has created a massive movement by educating people on how to take action, and we’re here to show them how to align that action with their retirement goals. When investors realize they can use their existing retirement funds to invest in real estate, it opens up a whole new path to freedom.”

A Strategic Partnership

Unified Wealth’s role as the exclusive provider of self-directed retirement investment accounts ensures attendees at every stop of the Creative Nation Tour have access to the company’s expertise, services, and on-site support. Rather than keep retirement funds locked in Wall Street mutual funds or traditional brokerage accounts, attendees can learn how to diversify their holdings through real estate and other tangible investments.

Unified Wealth will be offering:

Live demos at every tour stop to showcase how self-directed retirement plans work in real time

Free one-on-one consultations with Unified Wealth specialists to answer personalized questions

Practical guidance on rolling over existing IRAs and 401(k)s into self-directed plans with no taxable event

On-site education for investors exploring real estate, private lending, and other alternative assets within retirement accounts



“We’re not just talking about theory,” Lane added. “We’re walking investors through the exact steps needed to turn dormant funds into active tools that may help investors pursue alternative strategies for long-term growth.”

A Track Record of Results

With over $100 million in retirement funds rolled over to self-directed accounts and more than 3,500 clients served, Unified Wealth has become a trusted name in the alternative retirement investing space. The company offers full-service account setup compliance guidance and lifetime support.

Unified Wealth’s platform allows individuals to:

Invest in real estate (residential, commercial, flips, and rentals)

Fund private lending deals or serve as hard money lenders

Participate in startups and small business investments

Hold precious metals, notes, or crypto via compliant custodians

Their streamlined onboarding process, deep industry expertise, and investor-first philosophy have made them a trusted name in the space. Moreover, every plan is backed by educational guidance, easy-to-use tools, and hands-on support that simplify the process for first-time users.

Tour Momentum and Impact

The Creative Nation Tour kicked off earlier this year and is rapidly gaining traction as one of the most impactful in-person finance events in recent years. Near-term city stops include St. Louis, MO (November 15), Kansas City, KS (November 16), Nashville, TN (November 20), Washington, DC (December 16), and Boston, MA (December 30). The tour is scheduled to continue through early 2026 with stops across the South, Texas, and the West Coast.

Unified Wealth’s on-site presence officially begins mid-November 2025 and will continue through Q1 2026, aligning with the tour’s largest and most engaged investor markets.

To learn more about Unified Wealth’s partnership with the Creative Nation Tour or explore self-directed retirement strategies, visit https://www.UnifiedWealthSystems.com. To book a free consultation, please visit unifiedwithpace.com/bookacall.

About Unified Wealth

Unified Wealth is a national provider of self-directed retirement accounts, including Self-Directed IRAs and Solo 401(k) plans. The company helps individuals take control of their retirement savings by allowing them to invest in alternative assets such as real estate, cryptocurrency, private equity, precious metals, and more. Unified Wealth’s accounts are designed to give clients the flexibility to build customized portfolios that reflect their financial goals and personal interests. With a focus on compliance, transparency, and lifetime support, the Unified Wealth team works with each client from account setup through ongoing management.





Media Contact

Company Name: Unified Wealth

Contact Person: Pamela Patton

Contact Number: 888-890-6030

Email: support@unifiedws.com

Country: United States

Website: https://www.UnifiedWealthSystems.com

Socials: https://www.linkedin.com/company/unified-wealth-llc/

