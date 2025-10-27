Wound Care Biologics Market Size Worth USD 11.22 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound care biologics market size is expected to be worth over USD 11.22 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 6.23 billion in 2025, growing at a strong CAGR of 6.75% between 2025 and 2034. Surge in government initiatives related to wound care treatment, technological innovation in wound care biologics, rising senior population globally are driving the growth of the market.



Wound Care Biologics Market Highlights

In terms of revenue, the global wound care biologics market was valued at USD 5,840 million in 2024.

It is projected to reach USD 11,220 million by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the market by holding the largest market share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By wound type, the chronic wound segment held the largest share in 2024.

By product, biological skin substitutes led the global market in 2024.

By end user, hospitals and clinics are projected to continue their dominance through 2034.

What are the Wound Care Biologics?

The wound care biologics market refers to the production, distribution, and use of wound care biologics is an approach to wound care that uses natural, bio-based materials to encourage wound healing. Biologic wound care therapies are those that are intended to ease the re-establishment of the innate repair mechanisms and may involve the use of active biological agents like plant-based active biomolecules, which exhibit anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, or antimicrobial attributes.

Biologics are an emerging and innovative trend in modern wound care. These can either be derived from natural or synthetic sources. Biologic dressing prevents evaporative heat loss, water loss, protein & electrolyte loss, and contamination. Chronic wounds are prone to many complications, including amputations, infections, and osteomyelitis.

Major Private Industry Investments in Wound Care Biologics?

Mölnlycke Health Care's Investment in MediWound: In July 2024, Mölnlycke Health Care invested $15 million in MediWound Ltd., a company specializing in enzymatic therapies for wound debridement. Mölnlycke aims to expand its wound care portfolio and improve patient care with this investment. ConvaTec's Acquisition of Triad Life Sciences: In January 2022, ConvaTec acquired Triad Life Sciences for $450 million, marking ConvaTec's entry into the wound biologics market. This acquisition added Triad's innovative products and pipeline to ConvaTec's wound care business. Organogenesis's Acquisition of Solsis Medical: In August 2024, Organogenesis acquired Solsis Medical, a provider of amniotic tissue-based wound biologics. This acquisition strengthened Organogenesis' product range and expanded its North American distribution network. Fibroheal Woundcare's Pre-Series A Funding: In January 2025, Indian startup Fibroheal Woundcare raised INR 6.3 crore in pre-Series A funding from existing promoters and new investors. This funding supports the development and commercialization of its silk protein-based wound management solutions. Natrox's Series C Funding: Natrox, a developer of oxygen-based wound therapy devices, raised $33 million in Series C funding in November 2024. This investment supports the advancement of its technology for stimulating healing in non-healing wounds.



What are the Key Trends of the Wound Care Biologics Market?

Advancements in regenerative medicine: Innovative technologies are driving the market, with ongoing research in tissue engineering, biomaterials , and cell-based therapies. Products such as bioengineered skin substitutes, nanofiber matrices, and growth factor therapies are now used to actively promote natural tissue regeneration.



Innovative technologies are driving the market, with ongoing research in tissue engineering, , and cell-based therapies. Products such as bioengineered skin substitutes, nanofiber matrices, and growth factor therapies are now used to actively promote natural tissue regeneration. Shift toward personalized medicine: The market is moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to more targeted therapies tailored to individual patient needs. Biologics are increasingly being developed for specific wound characteristics and patient comorbidities, leading to more effective and efficient healing outcomes.



The market is moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to more targeted therapies tailored to individual patient needs. Biologics are increasingly being developed for specific wound characteristics and patient comorbidities, leading to more effective and efficient healing outcomes. Rise of outpatient and home-based care: Driven by the desire for cost-effective and convenient treatment, there is a clear trend toward providing advanced wound care in outpatient settings and at home. Portable biologic solutions, combined with remote patient monitoring via digital health tools, allow patients to receive quality care outside traditional hospital environments.



Driven by the desire for cost-effective and convenient treatment, there is a clear trend toward providing advanced wound care in outpatient settings and at home. Portable biologic solutions, combined with remote patient monitoring via digital health tools, allow patients to receive quality care outside traditional hospital environments. Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds: The rising incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes, vascular diseases, and an aging global population is fueling demand for advanced biologic solutions. These complex, hard-to-heal wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, are a major driver for the wound care biologics market.



The rising incidence of chronic conditions like diabetes, vascular diseases, and an aging global population is fueling demand for advanced biologic solutions. These complex, hard-to-heal wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, are a major driver for the wound care biologics market. Robust growth in emerging markets: While North America is a dominant market, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth due to rising healthcare expenditure, a large patient base, and increasing awareness of advanced wound care. Governments and manufacturers are investing heavily in these emerging economies to tap into new market opportunities.



Wound Care Biologics Market Opportunity

Advancements in Regenerative Medicine

Advancements in regenerative medicine will be an opportunity for the market. Regenerative medicine is a new multi-disciplinary field aiming at the repair and replacement of diseased body parts. Regenerative medicine promotes the repair response of diseased, dysfunctional, or injured tissue using stem cells or their derivatives. Regenerative medicine treatments can provide relief for conditions such as chronic tendonitis, osteoarthritis, and degenerative disc disease in the spine.

Regenerative medicine benefits also include healthier tissue & bones, reduced inflammation & pain naturally, and accelerated healing. Regenerative medicine also allows scientists to grow tissues and organs in the laboratory and safely implant them when the body is unable to heal itself.

Wound Care Biologics Market Challenges

Lack of Trained Physicians

Lack of trained physicians can limit the market. The drawbacks of the lack of trained physicians include a lack of clear learning objectives in each rotation, a lack of qualified FM-trained faculty, and the pattern of examinations, which are irrelevant to family practice to a large extent. The primary care physician is getting hit harder than most specialties, due to having higher ratings of burnout, lower salaries, and a growing feeling that their job is generally impossible and thankless on all fronts.

Wound Care Biologics Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.23 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 6.65 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 11.22 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 6.75% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Wound Type, Product, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



North America Wound Care Biologics Market

North America held a significant share of the market in 2024 due to the shift towards advanced wound care, technological advancements, innovative therapies, the rising incidence of traumatic injuries, the increase in chronic injuries, and the growing elderly population in the region. The growing prevalence of chronic disease and rapidly growing aging populations is driving significunt need for advanced wound care biologics.

Countries like the U.S. and Canada are fueling investments in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries for innovations and developments of comprehensive wound care biologics. Additionally, the presence of a regulatory framework and its approvals for novel innovations are fueling this growth.

What is the U.S. Wound Care Biologics Market Size?

The U.S. wound care biologics market size reached USD 1.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.09 billion in 2026 to USD 3.60 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 6.94% from 2025 to 2034.



U.S. Innovations in the Wound Care Biologics

The U.S. dominating the regional market stems from a confluence of factors, including a large and aging population with a high prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity, driving significant demand for advanced wound therapies. This demand is further supported by the U.S.'s high healthcare expenditure, a robust healthcare infrastructure with numerous specialized wound care centers, and a favorable reimbursement system for advanced treatments like biologics.

According to a report published in October 2025, a groundbreaking for a manufacturing facility to develop advanced biologics technology and to bring MedTech jobs to Southern Nevada was announced by Precision Biologics Manufacturing, a New Horizon Medical Solutions (NHMS) company. This center is expanding production of U.S.-based biologics and creating over 200-300 healthcare-centric jobs in the Las Vegas Valley. (Source: https://www.news-leader.com)

Asia Pacific Wound Care Biologics Market

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to strategic agreements, regional market expansion, a focus on developing advanced biologic products, research and development (R&D), and the rising prevalence of chronic wounds in the region. Asia has witnessed rapid expanding in demographic for diabetes.

The growing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness of cutting-edge wound care solutions among both patients and healthcare professionals are fostering this growth. Additionally, the rapid ongoing innovations in the regenerative medicines are solidifying regional pharmaceutical industries' position across the globe.

Advancements in Medical Technologies: To Boost China’s Market

China has dominated the regional market due to its rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure and growing focus on advanced medical technologies. The country has a large aging population and a rising number of patients suffering from chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers, which has significantly increased. Government initiatives have played a crucial role in promoting the adoption of biologics in wound management by improving access to healthcare and encouraging the use of innovative treatments.

Wound Care Biologics Market Segmentation Insights:

Wound Type Insights

Why Chronic Wound Dominates the Wound Care Biologics Market?

The chronic wound segment dominated the market in 2024. Wound care biologics like skin substitutes are tissue-engineered products used in the management of chronic non-healing wounds. They can be used either temporarily or permanently to cover the wound bed. These dressings can act to help close chronic wounds and thereby reduce pain and prevent the loss of heat, fluid, protein, and electrolytes. In chronic wounds, innovative bandages target replacing the skin tissue, the dysregulated inflammatory phase, and protect against infection.

In June 2025, the launch of AdvoGraft One and AdvoGraft Membrane Dual, two biologic wound care products that support natural healing by protecting both acute and chronic wounds, was announced by New Horizon Medical Solutions, a leader in advanced biologics and wound care solutions, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Precise Bioscience, LLC. Both products use processed human placental tissue to better act as a barrier between the wound and the surrounding environment in the healing process. (Source: https://www.usatoday.com/)



The acute wound segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. In acute wounds, like surgical and traumatic wounds, bandages absorb exudate, inhibit bleeding, and efficiently close wounds to promote healing. Biologics have demonstrated enhanced chronic and acute wound healing rates at a lower total cost than traditional wound care products and demand for products.

Product Insights

Which Product Segment Dominated the Wound Care Biologics Market in 2024?

The biological skin substitutes segment dominated the market in 2024. The biological skin substitutes have the role of permanently achieving wound closure, replacing the skin components, and providing a higher quality skin replacement than the thin autologous skin graft. The biological skin substitutes can allow the construction of a more natural new dermis and enable excellent re-epithelialization features because of the basement membrane.

In September 2025, the launch of CENTRIO Platelet-Reach-Plasma (PRP) System, a biodynamic hematogel derived from a patient’s own platelets and plasma that, once applied, may assist the natural healing process by maintaining a moist wound environment, was announced by Smith+Nephew, a global medical technology company. The CENTRIO PRP System helps to manage chronic exuding wounds, including tunneling wounds, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers (VLUs), and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). (Source: https://www.globenewswire.com)



The topical agents segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Topical agents' benefits include takeaways, easy termination, better compliance, easy use, fewer risks of drug abuse, reduced risk of gastrointestinal issues, and an alternative to oral medication. Generally, topical agents are used for nasal or oral bleeding and provide local therapy to the bleeding surface. Topical agents are medications applied directly to the skin to treat many painful conditions.

End User Insights

Which End-user Leads the Wound Care Biologics Market?

The hospitals & clinics segment led the market and is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Hospitals & clinics provide medical assistance with innovative treatment facilities. It has made patients' lives simpler through hassle-free health consultations. Hospital management systems centralize and digitize operations, improving efficiency and patient care. They provide valuable data insights, enhance communication among staff, reduce errors, and automate administrative tasks.

The wound centers and burn centers segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market, due to its handling of a high volume of severe, complex wounds and chronic conditions like diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, which require advanced biologic treatments. These specialized facilities are equipped to manage these cases, providing comprehensive care with specialized equipment, skilled professionals, and continuous treatment crucial for better patient outcomes and higher revenue generation.

Wound Care Biologics Market Top Companies

Stryker Corporation : This company develops a wide range of orthopaedic biologics, including bone and dermal matrices and viable bone products, that support the body's natural healing processes in various surgical and wound care settings.

: This company develops a wide range of orthopaedic biologics, including bone and dermal matrices and viable bone products, that support the body's natural healing processes in various surgical and wound care settings. MIMEDX Group, Inc. : As a pioneer in placental biologics, MIMEDX provides a portfolio of products like EPIFIX and EPICORD, which are used to treat chronic and complex wounds by leveraging the regenerative properties of amniotic tissue.

: As a pioneer in placental biologics, MIMEDX provides a portfolio of products like EPIFIX and EPICORD, which are used to treat chronic and complex wounds by leveraging the regenerative properties of amniotic tissue. Lavior Pharma Inc. : Focused exclusively on diabetic skin care, Lavior offers clinically proven, all-natural, botanical-based hydrogel wound dressings that disrupt biofilm and accelerate the healing of diabetic wounds.

: Focused exclusively on diabetic skin care, Lavior offers clinically proven, all-natural, botanical-based hydrogel wound dressings that disrupt biofilm and accelerate the healing of diabetic wounds. Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC : Skye Biologics develops and commercializes advanced wound care solutions, such as its dehydrated amniotic membrane allografts (e.g., WoundFix), intended for use as wound coverings.

: Skye Biologics develops and commercializes advanced wound care solutions, such as its dehydrated amniotic membrane allografts (e.g., WoundFix), intended for use as wound coverings. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation : Integra offers a broad portfolio of tissue-regenerative products, including its proprietary collagen and umbilical tissue matrices, which provide a scaffold for cellular infiltration and the regeneration of dermal tissue.

: Integra offers a broad portfolio of tissue-regenerative products, including its proprietary collagen and umbilical tissue matrices, which provide a scaffold for cellular infiltration and the regeneration of dermal tissue. ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. : This regenerative medicine company provides a comprehensive portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products for advanced wound care that support the healing process across various wound types.

: This regenerative medicine company provides a comprehensive portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products for advanced wound care that support the healing process across various wound types. ConvaTec Group plc : Following its acquisition of Triad Life Sciences, ConvaTec entered the advanced wound biologics segment with its Innovamatrix products, which use collagen and tissue to treat hard-to-heal wounds.

: Following its acquisition of Triad Life Sciences, ConvaTec entered the advanced wound biologics segment with its Innovamatrix products, which use collagen and tissue to treat hard-to-heal wounds. Tissue Regenix Group Plc : Using its dCELL technology to create acellular tissue scaffolds from donated human and animal tissue, Tissue Regenix offers products like DermaPure for wound and tissue repair without causing a rejection response.

: Using its dCELL technology to create acellular tissue scaffolds from donated human and animal tissue, Tissue Regenix offers products like DermaPure for wound and tissue repair without causing a rejection response. Kerecis : Specializing in intact fish skin technology derived from Icelandic cod, Kerecis provides regenerative tissue products that, when grafted onto damaged human tissue, recruit the body's own cells to support regeneration.

: Specializing in intact fish skin technology derived from Icelandic cod, Kerecis provides regenerative tissue products that, when grafted onto damaged human tissue, recruit the body's own cells to support regeneration. Smith & Nephew plc: This company offers a range of advanced wound management solutions, including advanced bioactive products like STRAVIX umbilical tissue products, which are used for both wound and surgical applications

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, a free, web-based Wound Assessment App as part of a broader expansion of its mobile wound care services across a 150-mile radius of Houston was introduced by Vital Wound Care. This initiative is enhancing access to wound treatment by delivering care directly to patients’ homes, mainly for those with transportation or mobility limitations. (Source: https://finance.yahoo.com)



According to a report published in April 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has approved Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar of Bevacizumab for intravenous use, which was announced by Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd. A recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, JOBEVNE, is used to treat many different types of cancer, which is biosimilar to the reference product Avastin (bevacizumab). (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)



In October 2024, two cutting-edge products for wound care, the Peak Powder Collagen Matrix and the ElectroFiber 3D, were launched by Royal Wound-X, a division of Royal Biologics. Peak Powder Collagen Matrix is a next-generation collagen-based wound care solution that help to improve healing in both surgical and non-surgical wounds. (Source: https://www.mpo-mag.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Wound Type

Chronic Wound

Acute Wound

By Product

Topical Agents

Biological Skin Substitutes

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Wound Centers and Burn Centers

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

