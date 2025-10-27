DeLeion Capital Announces Launch of Regulated Cryptocurrency Custody Plans, Marking a New Era of Secure and Intelligent Digital Asset Management





Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeLeion Capital today announced the launch of its regulated cryptocurrency custody and digital asset management platform, establishing a new benchmark for security, compliance, and stability in the global digital investment market. The platform is designed to provide institutional and individual investors with a secure, compliant, and intelligent one-stop solution for asset custody and value growth.

Redefining Digital Asset Custody with Secure, Compliant Infrastructure

In an increasingly volatile digital asset environment, the safety and reliability of asset storage have become critical challenges. DeLeion Capital’s custody platform integrates multi-layered risk management mechanisms to protect investor assets from exchange failures, theft, internal misuse, and market turbulence.

The platform combines bank-level security with intelligent investment strategies, enabling users to confidently entrust their digital assets while benefiting from professional wealth growth systems.

Core Capabilities: Security, Compliance, and Trust

DeLeion Capital adheres strictly to international regulatory frameworks and operates under robust internal controls and risk protocols. Key security and compliance features include:

Institutional-Grade Asset Custody: Digital assets are stored using multi-signature cold-wallet architecture with trusted global banking partners.

Digital assets are stored using multi-signature cold-wallet architecture with trusted global banking partners. Advanced Data Encryption: SSL + AES encryption ensures transaction confidentiality and privacy.

SSL + AES encryption ensures transaction confidentiality and privacy. Insurance Protection: Investment plans are underwritten by AIG to provide added financial security.

Investment plans are underwritten by AIG to provide added financial security. Global KYC/AML Compliance: Ensuring transparent, fair, and sustainable operations across all jurisdictions.

Smart Yield Mechanisms for Stable Long-Term Growth

The platform offers diverse growth programs tailored to investor needs, including:

Zero-Threshold Trial Program: New users receive $10 trial credit to begin investing immediately.

New users receive $10 trial credit to begin investing immediately. Affiliate Partnership Plan : Earn up to 4.5% ongoing referral commissions.

Earn up to 4.5% ongoing referral commissions. Fixed Income Product Lines: Stable interest rates, unaffected by market volatility.

Stable interest rates, unaffected by market volatility. Daily Interest Settlement: Ensures continuous and predictable returns.

A Simple, Guided Investment Experience

Users can begin investing in three steps:

Register and verify via the DeLeion Capital official website. Select an investment strategy that aligns with individual risk and growth goals. Receive automated daily returns supported by quantitative and strategic investment models.



Legal and Compliant Operations:

DeLeion Capital strictly adheres to the financial regulations of the regions in which it operates and upholds transparency. All potential outcome distribution records are traceable on-chain, ensuring open and fair accounting and eliminating any possibility of hidden fees or financial opacity.



Beginner Experience Plan: Investment Amount: $100, 2-day period, total net gain: $100 + $10.

Entry-Level Plan: Investment Amount: $400, 4-day period, total net gain: $400 + $18.4.

Classic Plan: Investment Amount: $900, 10-day period, total net gain: $900 + $108.

Premium Plan: Investment Amount: Investment $1,400, 15-day period, total net gain: $1,400 + $266.7.

Elite Plan: Investment Amount: $2,900, 20-day period, total net gain: $2,900 + $777.2.

Conclusion

DeLeion Capital represents a secure foundation for digital asset investment in an era defined by rapid technological and market change. By combining regulatory security with intelligent investment solutions, the company provides a reliable pathway for long-term digital wealth growth.



About DeLeion Capital:

DeLeion Capital is a professional digital asset management firm specializing in strategic, team-based crypto investing. By combining financial expertise, data-driven strategies, and transparent communication, DeLeion Capital empowers investors to overcome information gaps and achieve sustainable asset growth.



DeLeion Capital is committed to constructing a secure, efficient, and robust digital asset management ecosystem. The company’s mission is to help global investors achieve sustained and stable asset appreciation through professional strategies and intelligent platform operations.

Join the future of digital investing today.

Discover a new standard in crypto asset custody with DeLeion Capital.

Media Details:

Email: info@deleioncapital.com

Official Website: www.deleioncapital.com





Attachment