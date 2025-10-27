Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 20 October 2025 – 24 October 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 43:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement30,200,52116.74505,481,841
20 October 2025160,00018.262.921,600
21 October 2025150,00018.162,724,000
22 October 2025150,00018.102,715,000
23 October 2025150,00018.082,712,000
24 October 2025150,00017.922,688,000
Total, week number 43760,00018.1113,760,600
Accumulated under the program30,960,52116.77519,242,441

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 35,206,217 own shares corresponding to 2.42 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

AS 70 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #43 2025

