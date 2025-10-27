Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 20 October 2025 – 24 October 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 43:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 30,200,521 16.74 505,481,841 20 October 2025 160,000 18.26 2.921,600 21 October 2025 150,000 18.16 2,724,000 22 October 2025 150,000 18.10 2,715,000 23 October 2025 150,000 18.08 2,712,000 24 October 2025 150,000 17.92 2,688,000 Total, week number 43 760,000 18.11 13,760,600 Accumulated under the program 30,960,521 16.77 519,242,441

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 35,206,217 own shares corresponding to 2.42 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

