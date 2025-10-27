Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 20 October 2025 – 24 October 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 43:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|30,200,521
|16.74
|505,481,841
|20 October 2025
|160,000
|18.26
|2.921,600
|21 October 2025
|150,000
|18.16
|2,724,000
|22 October 2025
|150,000
|18.10
|2,715,000
|23 October 2025
|150,000
|18.08
|2,712,000
|24 October 2025
|150,000
|17.92
|2,688,000
|Total, week number 43
|760,000
|18.11
|13,760,600
|Accumulated under the program
|30,960,521
|16.77
|519,242,441
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 35,206,217 own shares corresponding to 2.42 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
