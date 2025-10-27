Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer

Today, Landsbankinn hf. announced an offer to the holders of its EUR 2027 notes (ISIN: XS2679765037) to tender such notes for purchase by the bank for cash. The tender offer is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum dated 27 October 2025, including the outcome of the bank‘s intended new issuance.

Further information on the tender offer is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin where the bonds are listed. Subject to certain distribution restrictions, a tender offer memorandum can be obtained from the tender agent: Kroll Issuer Services Limited, landsbankinn@is.kroll.com.

Joint lead managers are ABN AMRO Bank, BofA Securities Europe, Natixis and NatWest Markets.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.