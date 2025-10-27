Hofseth BioCare ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hofseth Biocare ASA ("HBC" or the "Company") on 27 October 2025 regarding completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company.

In the Private Placement, Hofseth International AS was allocated 28,666,666 new shares at the subscription price of NOK 1.80.

Please refer to the attached notification form for further information.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CEO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

