Wesdome Intersects New Zone at Kiena’s Dubuisson Deposit

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a new mineralized zone at the Dubuisson deposit, located east of the Kiena Deep deposit at the Company’s 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val-d’Or, Québec.

The new zone has been intersected by drill hole DB-25-068, returning 4.1 g/t Au (uncut) over 25.8 metres (core length). Located approximately 100 metres below, and lateral to, the Dubuisson North Zone and currently interpreted to be between the Dubuisson North and South zones, this new zone represents a compelling opportunity to expand the Dubuisson deposit at depth. The combined grade and thickness are particularly encouraging, as the intercept highlights the potential for future bulk-tonnage mineralization at Kiena.

Highlights

New Dubuisson Zone (Figures 1,2 Table 1)1

Drilling confirms a new mineralized zone and resource expansion potential

Hole DB-25-068: 4.1 g/t Au over 25.8 metres (from 410.4 metres, core length, uncapped)

Including: 6.1 g/t Au over 6.1 metres (from 412.5 metres, core length, uncapped)





Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This new mineralized zone underscores the strong potential for expansion at the Dubuisson deposit. The intercept’s grade, width, and proximity to existing infrastructure – within 350 metres of the Level 33 exploration drift – make it particularly significant. Like the Shawkey South Zone, this area remains completely open at depth and exhibits strong geological similarities to the adjacent Goldex mine. This style of mineralization is particularly exciting as it highlights the potential for bulk-tonnage underground deposits within our land package. While it’s still early days, we are beginning to think about how such deposits could augment future production.”

Jono Lawrence, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resources, added, “Wesdome initiated drilling at the diorite-hosted Dubuisson deposit in June, targeting infill and geotechnical holes to support resource conversion within the Dubuisson North and South zones, and we successfully intercepted a new zone late in the summer. As of mid-October, the 2025 drilling campaign has completed 41 holes totaling 11,361 metres drilled. To put this into perspective, only 53 holes had been drilled at Dubuisson in the three years prior to 2025, underscoring both how underexplored this deposit remains and the scale of its untapped potential within the broader Kiena Complex. The results to date continue to demonstrate that the more we drill, the more we find. At least one follow-up hole is planned before the end of the current barge drilling season, with a larger barge-based drilling program scheduled to commence in summer 2026. A more expansive exploration update will be released later in the fourth quarter.”

Technical Details

The Dubuisson deposit currently hosts a probable reserve of 36,400 ounces at 5.8 g/t, an indicated resource of 18,000 ounces at 4.6 g/t Au exclusive of reserves, and an inferred resource of 55,600 ounces at 5.4 g/t Au2.

The deposit is characterized by a stacked system of shallow-dipping, quartz-tourmaline veins present within sheared, albite and hematite-altered, subvertical diorite intrusive units, a style of mineralization distinct from that of Kiena Deep. The units trend approximately east-west, dip steeply, and occur in two broad groupings, the Dubuisson North Zone and the Dubuisson South Zone. The diorite units, along with feldspar porphyry dykes, crosscut the deformed ultramafic rocks and schist units that make up most of the host country rock.

Structural observations from drill core and televiewer readings indicate that the veins dip shallowly to the north. The true width of mineralization cannot be estimated due to the number of drill holes completed to date.

The quartz-tourmaline vein-hosted style of mineralization at Dubuisson is geologically similar to that identified through drilling at the Shawkey South Zone, located approximately two kilometres to the southwest, where drill hole S-21-831 intersected 2.3 g/t Au over 72.0 metres (refer to May 23, 2023 press release). Like Dubuisson, the Shawkey Zone is hosted within a diorite unit, and is located less than two kilometres west of, and along trend from, the Goldex mine intrusive.

A composite estimate returned 4.1 g/t Au over 25.8 metres from 410.4 metres down hole (core length, uncapped). This includes four intervals with grades comparable to, or exceeding, the cut-off grades previously used in resource estimation at the Dubuisson deposit (2.62 g/t Au cut-off; all core length, uncapped):

6.1 g/t Au over 6.1 metres at (from 412.5 metres)

3.8 g/t Au over 1.9 metres at (from 423.4 metres)

8.1 g/t Au over 3.5 metres at (from 428.6 metres)

3.6 g/t Au over 2.1 metres at (from 434.1 metres)





Applying lower cut-off grades could potentially define a broader mineralized interval.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the Kiena mine in Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a growing value-driven gold producer.

Technical Disclosure

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val-d’Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was completed at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying comprised fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was re-run using the fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and also with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards, and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards, and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control. Additionally, blanks are inserted after visible gold is observed to highlight potential contamination between samples.

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Serge Gonthier, P.Geo, Principal Geologist, Resources and Geology for Wesdome, and Breanne Beh, P. Geo., Director Surface and Greenfields Exploration for Wesdome, who are the Company’s "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: the opportunity to expand the Dubuisson deposit at depth; the potential for future bulk-tonnage mineralization at Kiena; the planned follow-up hole before the end of the current barge drilling season, along with the larger barge-based drilling program scheduled for 2026; and the result of applying lower cut-off grades to the deposit to potentially define a broader mineralized interval. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wesdome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Wesdome has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX

Figure 1. Plan View – Kiena Mine

Figure 2. Dubuisson Zone – Cross-Section (Looking West)

Table 1: Dubuisson Drill Results (Previously Unreleased)

Composite Results

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(g/t Au) Target DB-25-068 410.4 436.2 25.8 --- 4.1 --- New Dubuisson Zone including 412.5 418.6 6.1 --- 6.1 --- New Dubuisson Zone including 423.4 425.3 1.90 --- 3.8 --- New Dubuisson Zone Including 428.6 432.1 3.50 --- 8.1 --- New Dubuisson Zone including 434.1 436.2 2.10 --- 3.6 --- New Dubuisson Zone

Composite estimate based on assay cut-off grade of 2.62 g/t Au, with up to two consecutive sample intervals with assays below 2.62 g/t Au dispersed between the samples with at or higher than cut-off grade values.

Assay Results

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(g/t Au) Target DB-25-068 408.4 409.4 1.0 1.7 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 409.4 410.4 1.0 1.3 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 410.4 411.5 1.1 5.3 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 411.5 412.5 1.0 1.8 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 412.5 413.6 1.1 8.4 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 413.6 414.7 1.1 2.9 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 414.7 415.6 0.9 6.6 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 415.6 416.6 1.0 5.2 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 416.6 417.5 0.9 11.6 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 417.5 418.6 1.1 3.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 418.6 419.7 1.1 0.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 419.7 420.7 1.0 0.2 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 420.7 421.6 0.9 9.5 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 421.6 422.3 0.7 1.3 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 422.3 423.4 1.1 0.9 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 423.4 424.4 1.0 3.5 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 424.4 425.3 0.9 4.2 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 425.3 426.3 1.0 2.3 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 426.3 427.6 1.3 1.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 427.6 428.6 1.0 2.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 428.6 429.8 1.2 17.6 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 429.8 431.0 1.2 3.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 431.0 432.1 1.1 3.3 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 432.1 433.0 0.9 0.9 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 433.0 434.1 1.1 0.4 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 434.1 435.1 1.0 2.7 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 435.1 436.2 1.1 4.4 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 436.2 437.1 0.9 0.4 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 437.1 438.0 0.9 2.3 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 438.0 439.1 1.1 0.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 439.1 440.1 1.0 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 440.1 440.8 0.7 0.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 440.8 441.4 0.6 0.7 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 441.4 442.4 1.0 1.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 442.4 443.1 0.7 3.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 443.1 443.8 0.7 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 443.8 444.8 1.0 0.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 444.8 445.8 1.0 0.9 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 445.8 446.3 0.5 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 446.3 447.3 1.0 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 447.3 448.3 1.0 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 448.3 449.3 1.0 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 449.3 450.3 1.0 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 450.3 451.3 1.0 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 451.3 452.3 1.0 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 452.3 453.4 1.1 0.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 453.4 454.4 1.0 0.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 454.4 455.0 0.6 1.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 455.0 455.6 0.6 0.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 455.6 456.2 0.6 20.5 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 456.2 457.0 0.8 0.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 457.0 457.7 0.7 0.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 457.7 458.7 1.0 0.6 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 458.7 459.3 0.6 1.2 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 459.3 459.9 0.6 1.8 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 459.9 460.9 1.0 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 460.9 461.9 1.0 0.0 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 461.9 463.0 1.1 0.1 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 463.0 464.1 1.1 0.5 New Dubuisson Zone DB-25-068 464.1 465.2 1.1 1.5 New Dubuisson Zone

*Given that there is no conceptual geological model for Dubuisson Central Zone neither true width nor top cuts were defined.

____________

No top cut or true width defined; down hole composite estimate based on assay cut-off grade of 2.62 g/t Au, with up to two consecutive sample intervals with assays below 2.62 g/t Au dispersed between the higher-grade values. Refer to March 19, 2025 press release for notes to Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.





