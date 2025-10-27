interface.ai Expands Leadership Team with Steve Swanston as CRO to Advance its Mission of Transforming Banking Through Agentic AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- interface.ai, the first BankGPT platform powering the most capable AI agents for banks and credit unions, today announced the appointment of Steve Swanston as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Swanston’s appointment marks a significant milestone in interface.ai’s growth journey as the company scales its AI platform and expands its impact across financial institutions in North America. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will lead interface.ai’s global revenue organization, spanning new business, partnerships, marketing, revenue operations, and customer growth.

“AI is reshaping the banking experience faster than any prior technology wave,” said Srinivas Njay, Co-Founder and CEO of interface.ai. “Thousands of credit unions and community banks are now looking for trusted partners to help them navigate this shift. Steve brings the experience, clarity, and leadership to align every part of our go-to-market engine around customer outcomes and durable growth. His addition marks the next phase in our mission to transform financial services with Agentic AI, and to advance our broader vision of empowering everyone toward financial wellness.”

Steve Swanston brings over two decades of leadership experience across SaaS, fintech, and business process outsourcing, with deep domain expertise in the banking and credit union industry. He has scaled three founder-led organizations through rapid growth and successful exits and is recognized for building high-performing teams and repeatable go-to-market systems that deliver sustainable revenue expansion.

A hands-on operator and respected industry voice, Steve has led initiatives spanning enterprise and mid-market sales, value engineering, pricing and packaging, partner-led growth, M&A integration, and customer experience transformation. He is also a frequent contributor to thought leadership in the financial services sector, with numerous published articles and white papers to his name.

“interface.ai has established itself as the clear leader in AI for credit unions and community banks,” said Steve Swanston, CRO at interface.ai. “The opportunity ahead is immense. As institutions continue to embrace this next wave of AI transformation, our focus will be on scaling with purpose - aligning every part of our go-to-market engine to help our customers elevate the banking experience through intelligent, action-driven AI.”

Marking another milestone in interface.ai ’s mission to transform the banking experience, the company will host a live webinar on November 13th, 11 a.m. PST, showcasing the first few credit unions live with Agentic Voice AI, underscoring its continued innovation in its BankGPT platform. Register here .

About interface.ai

Founded in 2015 in California by Srinivas Njay (a former banker with deep roots in credit unions) and Bruce Kim (a Microsoft AI veteran with 25+ years in enterprise AI), interface.ai was built with a singular focus: empowering community banks and credit unions. From the start, the company embraced the cooperative model - becoming a CUSO - to align with the mission-driven values of the industry.

Pioneering Agentic AI for Banking

interface.ai introduced the industry’s first Agentic AI platform purpose-built for financial institutions, combining generative AI with task-completing, “agentic” workflows. Its suite of products—Voice AI, Chat AI, and Employee AI (Agent Assist)—is designed to augment, not replace, existing contact centers and digital channels.

Scale and Impact

Over the past decade, the company has grown to more than 175 employees, raised $30 million in funding, and become one of the most valuable AI firms in banking. Its platform now powers 100+ banks and credit unions, including several of the world’s largest institutions, and handles nearly 1.5 million interactions daily.

The results speak for themselves: automation of 40–60% of incoming calls, a 40% boost in employee productivity, and a 30% increase in revenue per customer on average.

Industry Recognition

interface.ai’s leadership in AI innovation has been recognized by Gartner, CUNA, Allied Solutions, and American Banker, earning multiple awards including Best AI in Banking.

Security, Compliance, and Trust

Compliance has been a core pillar since inception. The platform is ISO 27001 certified, SOC 2 Type II attested, and CSA STAR Level 2 certified, with full alignment to GLBA, CCPA, and GDPR standards.

The Future: From Automation to Transformation

Today, interface.ai is expanding beyond automation toward full-scale banking transformation - developing multimodal online banking and an AI Operator for CCaaS that could ultimately replace traditional digital banking and contact center systems.

Guided by its vision to become the industry’s “BankGPT”, interface.ai continues to help financial institutions leap from digital to intelligent banking—driving efficiency, reducing customer effort, and enabling financial wellness at scale.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a993faf-4c71-4f8b-8331-5c818ef7dd0d