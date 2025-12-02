interface.ai Named in 2025 CB Insights’ List of the 100 Most Promising Fintech Startups

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named interface.ai to its eighth annual Fintech 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies in the world.

“This year’s Fintech 100 showcases a new generation of companies turning AI, automation, and digital assets into the backbone of financial infrastructure,” said Laura Kennedy, Principal Analyst at CB Insights. “This year’s winners are building the infrastructure that will shape the future of financial services.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by CB Insights as one of only three most promising fintech innovators in banking within the list”, said Srinivas Njay, CEO and Co-Founder at interface.ai. “Credit unions and community banks are moving beyond experimentation and adopting agentic AI agents as core infrastructure. We’re proud to lead this shift - and even more proud to be helping consumers achieve financial wellbeing, one institution at a time!”

The list features early- and mid-stage startups driving the evolution of fintech. Utilizing the CB Insights Strategy Terminal, the 100 winners were selected based on several factors, including CB Insights datasets on deal activity, industry partnerships, investor strength, hiring momentum, and private company signals such as Commercial Maturity and Mosaic Scores. We also reviewed Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups and leveraged Scouting Reports, powered by CB Insights' Team of Agents.

interface.ai is the industry’s first BankGPT platform - a single AI system that serves both consumers and employees across every voice, chat, and employee channels, understanding intent, reasoning over all institutional systems, and taking action securely and compliantly. By replacing fragmented, legacy CX with one cohesive, agentic AI stack, interface.ai enables institutions to automate and enhance nearly all member and employee interactions. The result is a radically more efficient operating model and a foundation for AI-driven financial well-being at scale, aligning institutions with a massive industry shift as AI-native banking replaces traditional point-and-click interfaces.

Quick facts on the 2025 Fintech 100:

The 100 winners include 20 companies across digital assets solutions, 16 in financial operations and HR, 14 payments companies, and 13 in wealth management.

60+ companies on the list deploy AI in their solutions, and AI agents in particular are moving from workflows to financial infrastructure.

$5.6B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2B in 2025 so far (as of 10/22/2025).

60 companies from outside the United States, across 26 countries on 6 continents. 640+ business relationships since 2021, including with industry leaders like Mastercard, Visa, Worldpay, Coinbase, and Circle.

About interface.ai

Founded in 2015 in California by Srinivas Njay (a former banker and ex-Microsoft) and Bruce Kim (AI veteran with 25+ years in enterprise systems), interface.ai was built with a singular focus: put financial well-being on autopilot for millions while making our institutions radically more efficient.

Over the past decade, the company has grown to more than 175 employees, raised $30 million in funding, and become one of the most valuable AI firms in banking. Its platform now powers 100+ banks and credit unions—including several of the world’s largest institutions—and handles nearly 1.5 million interactions daily. Results include 40–60% automation of incoming calls, a 40% boost in employee productivity, and a 30% increase in revenue per customer on average.