A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 to 24 October, 2025:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 124,945 1,522,547,230 20 October 2025 660 13,157.3333 8,683,840 21 October 2025 648 12,951.9599 8,392,870 22 October 2025 682 12,874.9267 8,780,700 23 October 2025 640 13,120.5625 8,397,160 24 October 2025 645 13,205.0233 8,517,240 Total 20-24 October 2025 3,275 42,771,810 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 37,751 497,253,950 Accumulated under the program 128,220 1,565,319,040 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 707,816 8,721,915,446 20 October 2025 3,307 13,184.5116 43,601,180 21 October 2025 3,224 12,941.2717 41,722,660 22 October 2025 3,440 12,869.6933 44,271,745 23 October 2025 3,207 13,124.8753 42,091,475 24 October 2025 3,232 13,209.7850 42,694,025 Total 20-24 October 2025 16,410 214,381,085 Bought from the Foundation* 2,148 13,064.0870 28,061,659 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 213,909 2,832,425,535 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 726,374 8,964,358,189

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 128,220 A shares and 826,190 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.03% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 Oktober, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

