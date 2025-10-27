Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 20 to 24 October, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|124,945
|1,522,547,230
|20 October 2025
|660
|13,157.3333
|8,683,840
|21 October 2025
|648
|12,951.9599
|8,392,870
|22 October 2025
|682
|12,874.9267
|8,780,700
|23 October 2025
|640
|13,120.5625
|8,397,160
|24 October 2025
|645
|13,205.0233
|8,517,240
|Total 20-24 October 2025
|3,275
|42,771,810
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|37,751
|497,253,950
|Accumulated under the program
|128,220
|1,565,319,040
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|707,816
|8,721,915,446
|20 October 2025
|3,307
|13,184.5116
|43,601,180
|21 October 2025
|3,224
|12,941.2717
|41,722,660
|22 October 2025
|3,440
|12,869.6933
|44,271,745
|23 October 2025
|3,207
|13,124.8753
|42,091,475
|24 October 2025
|3,232
|13,209.7850
|42,694,025
|Total 20-24 October 2025
|16,410
|214,381,085
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,148
|13,064.0870
|28,061,659
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|213,909
|2,832,425,535
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|726,374
|8,964,358,189
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 128,220 A shares and 826,190 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.03% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 27 Oktober, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
