Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) To Launch AlphaCash, Appoints Puneet “Pete” Vij as VP of Technology to Lead Nationwide Rollout

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) today announced the appointment of Puneet “Pete” Vij as Vice President of Technology, where he will oversee the company’s national rollout of AlphaCash, its proprietary network of next-generation financial service kiosks. The rollout will be managed under Alpha Modus Financial Services, a newly formed subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings dedicated to advancing financial inclusion through AI-driven retail infrastructure.





This leadership appointment follows the company’s decision to transition from an external rollout partner model to an internalized deployment strategy, enabling full ownership, scalability, and higher long-term ROI. The move underscores management’s confidence in Alpha Modus’s in-house technology and operational capabilities, and its commitment to maximizing shareholder value while accelerating deployment across thousands of retail locations nationwide.

AlphaCash kiosks are aimed to integrate Alpha Modus’s proprietary AI and behavioral analytics technology with embedded financial services to deliver modern banking, payments, and digital access for unbanked and underbanked populations across the United States. According to the FDIC’s 2023 National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households, approximately 24.6 million U.S. households—representing more than 62 million individuals—remain underserved by the traditional banking system. This demographic represents one of the largest untapped financial markets in the country, encompassing hundreds of billions in annual cash-based transactions that have yet to migrate into digital and regulated financial channels. By deploying AlphaCash kiosks directly inside trusted retail environments, Alpha Modus Financial Services aims to convert that activity into measurable, recurring transaction volume while expanding financial access nationwide.

The company also confirmed that Uptiq, a leader in AI-powered financial infrastructure that recently unveiled its Qore platform at Money20/20, will serve as a strategic technology partner powering the AlphaCash rollout. Uptiq’s infrastructure and AI Platform provides the embedded financial and compliance backbone for the planned national campaign.

“This initiative has been years in development and represents one of the most scalable, mission-driven rollouts in Alpha Modus history,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings. Alessi continued: “By bringing the AlphaCash rollout under our own roof, we control the technology, the economics, and the customer experience. Pete’s leadership will be pivotal as we expand access to essential financial services in communities that need it most.”

“I’m honored to join Alpha Modus at such a transformative moment,” said Puneet ‘Pete’ Vij, Vice President of Technology at Alpha Modus Holdings. “AlphaCash is not just a fintech initiative—it’s an infrastructure play designed for impact, scalability, and financial inclusion. With Uptiq as our infrastructure and AI Platform partner, I believe we’re positioned to execute one of the most ambitious national rollouts in the market.”

The AlphaCash national rollout campaign is scheduled to begin this quarter, with phased expansion planned throughout 2026 and beyond.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) builds AI‑powered retail intelligence technologies that connect sensing, decisioning, and engagement in physical stores. The company’s patent portfolio spans computer vision, behavioral analytics, contextual advertising, pricing and promotions, and closed‑loop measurement. Alpha Modus partners with retailers and integrators to deliver secure, scalable systems that make stores smarter, faster, and more profitable. Learn more at alphamodus.com.

