Blaqclouds Executes Blockchain Partnership with Super Studios USA, Led by Former Ridley Scott & Associates Executive Producer Developing a Billion-Dollar Entertainment Complex in Texas

ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure and decentralized finance company, today announced it has entered into a Blockchain & Development Partnership Agreement with Super Studios USA, an emerging powerhouse in film, television, and mixed-use real estate development.

Under the terms of the agreement, Super Studios USA has funded the hard costs associated with the blockchain development of their project and appointed Blaqclouds as its exclusive blockchain technology partner. In return, Blaqclouds will receive 10% of all fees generated by the new Super Studios USA blockchain network.

Powering the Next Generation of Entertainment Infrastructure

Blaqclouds is developing a full blockchain ecosystem for Super Studios USA, which includes:

A new EVM-POA compatible blockchain

A premined native coin

A wrapped token for cross-chain compatibility

A stablecoin for real-world payments

An NFT engine to raise funds for creators using digital assets and intellectual property

A Real-World Asset (RWA) token for real estate

A founder’s token for early stakeholders



These blockchain products will be fully integrated across the Blaqclouds ecosystem, including ZEUSx.io, Deploy Tokens, Deploy Launchpad, ShopWithCrypto.io, ApolloWallet.io, ZEUS Bridge, and ZEUSxPay.io — creating a unified layer of utility between decentralized finance and real-world entertainment development.

“This partnership represents a defining moment where blockchain and entertainment merge into one powerful ecosystem,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of Blaqclouds. “Super Studios USA is not just building film sets—they’re building an economy. By embedding Blaqclouds’ DeFi and RWA infrastructure, we’re transforming the entertainment capital of Texas into a blockchain-powered innovation hub.”

A Billion-Dollar Vision: Film, Real Estate, and Innovation

With Texas emerging as the next frontier for entertainment and technology investment, Super Studios USA — founded by Angel Gracia, an award-winning former Ridley Scott & Associates executive producer and director — is developing a billion-dollar, vertically integrated entertainment complex in Mansfield, Texas.

This groundbreaking development will combine state-of-the-art sound stages, production and post-production facilities, AI-driven workflow automation, and camera-ready residential communities — creating a self-sustaining ecosystem for film, TV, streaming, and digital media.

Key components of the project include:

Luxury Residential Real Estate: Over 900 luxury condominiums and single-family homes, surrounded by parks, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Commercial & Retail Development: Modern office spaces, restaurants, and retail operations, built by Nationwide Construction and ARCO Construction.

Job Creation & Economic Growth: Thousands of high-paying jobs for creatives, tradespeople, and local businesses across Texas.

Education & Workforce Development: A trade school designed to certify students in film, television, and digital media production, creating a sustainable talent pipeline.

Innovation Hub: Integrated facilities for film, TV, gaming, streaming, and digital content production, establishing a world-class creative ecosystem in the DFW area.



“The entertainment industry is booming, and Texas is the next frontier,” said Angel Gracia, CEO of Super Studios USA. “We’re building not just a film studio, but a sustainable, blockchain-powered economic engine that drives creative innovation and real-world value for decades to come.”

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.



Flagship consumer applications include:

ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins



DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange



ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet



For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io.

About Super Studios USA

Super Studios USA is a next-generation film and television production studio and mixed-use real estate project currently under development in Mansfield, Texas. The project integrates sound stages, post-production, residential, retail, and educational facilities to form a vertically integrated ecosystem for the global entertainment industry.

Website: www.superstudiosusa.com

