Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) Announces FOCUSfactor® Named #1 Pharmacist Recommended OTC Memory Supplement for 2025-2026

WESTBROOK, Maine, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced that its flagship brain-health supplement brand, FOCUSfactor®, has been recognized as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended OTC Memory Supplement for 2025-2026, according to the latest Pharmacy Times survey of pharmacists’ over-the-counter (OTC) recommendations.

According to the survey, which measures the brands that are most often recommended by U.S. pharmacists across leading OTC categories, FOCUSfactor® secured the top position in the Memory Support category for the upcoming year.

“Being named the #1 pharmacist-recommended memory support brand in the 2025-2026 Pharmacy Times survey is a tremendous endorsement of FOCUSfactor’s long-standing commitment to brain-health science and consumer trust,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “This honor underscores the confidence pharmacists place in our brand and our mission to deliver meaningful cognitive-support solutions to consumers.”

With over 20 years of category leadership, FOCUSfactor® has built a reputation for clinically-studied formulations aimed at improving memory, focus, and cognitive clarity. This latest recognition aligns with Synergy’s strategic focus on expanding its brain-health and functional-wellness offerings across pharmacy, mass retail, e-commerce, and international channels.

The list of all categories and complete results can be found at Pharmacy Times’ OTC Guide® here.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains in late 2025. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.

About Pharmacy Times

Pharmacy Times is the industry-leading multimedia resource for community, health system, and specialty pharmacy professionals, providing practical, clinically-based content that supports pharmacists in their everyday practice. Its annual survey of pharmacists’ OTC recommendations identifies the most trusted brands across key consumer health categories. Pharmacy Times publishes a monthly journal and specialty publications, and delivers news, expert insights, and multimedia content across digital, social, and live event platforms. To learn more, please visit www.pharmacytimes.com.

