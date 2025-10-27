Aspida Life Insurance Company Launches RILA

Durham, NC, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspida Life Insurance Company (“Aspida Life”), a life insurance and annuity company, today announced the launch of its Aspida DreamPathSM Registered Index-Linked Annuity (RILA). The offering may provide clients with the potential for higher growth by tying returns to stock market performance, while also offering protection from some loss. According to LIMRA, industrywide, RILA sales reached $65.6B in 2024—nearly quadruple their level five years earlier—underscoring strong demand for products that balance growth and protection. The product addresses the evolving needs of modern retirees who seek more versatility from annuity products in an increasingly volatile market environment.

The DreamPath Annuity gives clients the flexibility to choose their level of risk, whether they prefer to dial up growth potential or emphasize protection. Clients can earn fixed interest or allocate to one or a combination of these four market indices: the Nasdaq-100 Index®, S&P 500® Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Index, or Russell 2000® Index. Some key benefits of the DreamPath Annuity include:

The option to choose a one-, three-, or six-year strategy term.

Buffer options that can help protect from losses up to the stated percent, beyond which clients will absorb any losses.

Floor options that set clients to absorb losses up to the stated percent but can help protect from losses beyond that.

"We are excited to introduce the Aspida DreamPath Annuity, which provides clients with increased flexibility in managing their retirement savings strategy, as compared to traditional fixed or fixed index annuities" said Chad Burns, SVP, Chief Distribution Officer of Aspida. "This product allows individuals the opportunity for greater growth potential than some other annuity products as well as the ability to customize their risk tolerance to maintain protection from significant market downturns.”

Aspida’s new integration with the Apple Wallet® is advantageous for clients managing their DreamPath Annuity, since they can easily view key contract details directly from their iPhone® or Apple Watch®. This integration not only strengthens Aspida’s focus on bringing digital experiences to the annuity marketplace but also delivers real-time contract value visibility, which is especially valuable for clients leveraging the innovative Performance Lock feature.

Aspida’s Performance Lock feature enables clients to "freeze" their market participation when satisfied with gains or in anticipation of potential market volatility. Through Aspida’s online portal, clients can activate the “lock” manually or set a predetermined performance threshold ahead of time. Paired with the ability to choose a buffer or floor option, clients are given considerable control to benefit from potential market upside while limiting their downside exposure.

Leveraging digital tools and risk management features, Aspida offers a retirement planning approach that is both flexible and accessible with the DreamPath Annuity.

For more information about Aspida’s DreamPath Annuity please click here.

About Aspida

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively “Aspida”), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S., Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, with total assets of over $25.8bn as of June 30, 2025. Aspida’s U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is based in Durham, NC, and focuses on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Aspida Re, with offices in Hamilton, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, is focused on providing efficient and secure reinsurance solutions to life and annuity clients globally. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients’ financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) acts as the dedicated investment manager, capital solutions and corporate development partner to Aspida. For more information, please visit www.aspida.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

Registered Index-Linked Annuities (RILAs) are complex financial products and are long term investments. There is a risk of losing principal, and potential losses are subject to contract-specific protection features such as buffers or floors, which can limit—but not eliminate—market losses.

Aspida Life is the trade name for Aspida Life Insurance Company. Securities offered through Aspida Financial Distributors LLC, a broker-dealer, Member FINRA (www.finra.org). Each company is solely responsible for its own financial conditions and contractual obligations.

