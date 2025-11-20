Aspida Holdings Ltd. Appoints Suzanne Sadlier As Head of Regulatory Affairs

Durham, NC, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspida Holdings Ltd. (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, announced today the appointment of Suzanne Sadlier as Head of Regulatory Affairs. In this role, Ms. Sadlier will oversee regulatory engagement across Aspida’s U.S., Bermuda, and Cayman platforms.

Ms. Sadlier brings more than two decades of leadership in international insurance, captive management, and regulatory oversight. She previously served as Executive Vice President of Captive Management at Artex Risk Solutions, overseeing strategic operations across multiple regions with 80+ indirect reports and P&L responsibility for six business strategies including P&C reinsurance, life reinsurance, and benefits.

"Suzanne brings a unique combination of regulatory insight and commercial execution that drives growth while navigating our industry’s complexity,” said Taiesha McBroom, Chief Legal Officer of Aspida. “Her track record demonstrates an ability to bridge regulatory frameworks with business opportunities that will be instrumental as we advance our strategic objectives in the retirement and reinsurance marketplace."

Prior to joining Artex Risk Solutions, Ms. Sadlier served in senior regulatory roles at Cayman Islands Monetary Authority including Head of Onsite Inspections and Deputy Head of Insurance, where she enhanced the Prudential Risk framework and co-led supervision of the insurance industry. In addition, she has supervised top-tier global reinsurers at the Central Bank of Ireland and served as a member of the IAIS Reinsurance Task Force, where she helped design existing international regulatory standards.

“I am thrilled to join Aspida to lead regulatory affairs. Having spent my career bridging regulatory leadership and business development, I understand what is necessary to balance innovation with security in this market,” said Suzanne Sadlier. “I am committed to working with the team to lead the industry in delivering sophisticated, compliant and cutting-edge solutions that create retirement security for our contract holders and real value for our client partnerships.”

Ms. Sadlier holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Insurance from the University of Limerick and is an ACII Chartered Insurer from the Chartered Insurance Institute, UK. She contributes to industry development as a lecturer at the Financial Services Institute in Cayman and the International Center for Captive Insurance Education. Her professional excellence has earned recognition as No. 12 in Captive Review's global 'Captive Power 50' for 2025, among Captive International's 'Influential Women in Insurance' in 2024, and 'Captive Manager of the Year' for 2023.

About Aspida

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively “Aspida”), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S., Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, with total assets of over $25.8bn as of June 30, 2025. Aspida’s U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is based in Durham, NC, and focuses on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Aspida Re, with offices in Hamilton, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands, is focused on providing efficient and secure reinsurance solutions to life and annuity clients globally. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients’ financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) acts as the dedicated investment manager, capital solutions, and corporate development partner to Aspida. For more information, please visit www.aspida.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

