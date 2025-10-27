Rezolve Ai to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Hosted by RBC Capital Markets and Roth Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a leader in AI-powered commerce solutions, announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Daniel M. Wagner, Rezolve Ai’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat will be available on Rezolve Ai’s Investor Relations website at investor.rezolve.com.

Mr. Wagner will also attend the 14th Annual Roth Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Building on this visibility, Rezolve is also commencing a multi-city non-deal roadshow (NDR) to connect with leading institutional and growth investors:

The Cantor Fitzgerald NDR launches this week.

Investors who wish to request a meeting with Rezolve Ai at either conference should contact their representative at the sponsoring investment firm.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Investor Contact

investors@rezolve.com

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040