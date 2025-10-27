Dandy unveils next era of digital dentistry with Dandy Vision intraoral scanner

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy , a fully digital dental lab, today unveiled two new products for digital dentistry: the revolutionary Dandy Vision intraoral scanner and the powerful all-in-one touchscreen DandyCart.

Designed to outperform in today’s intraoral scanner market, Vision delivers unprecedented speed, precision, and fluidity along with the soft tissue clarity needed for confident treatment planning.

Vision is the world’s smartest intraoral scanner, powered by next-generation optics and the first-ever AI scan analysis. Vision sets a new standard for clinical performance with applied insights from over 11.5 million scans and is designed to produce the best restorative outcome.

Vision is the centerpiece of Dandy’s unique digital ecosystem, which links digital impressions, innovative lab products, real-time case tracking and live clinical support into a seamless restorative workflow.

This launch establishes Dandy as the premier restorative solution for modern dental practices, combining a complete vertically integrated system of hardware, software and lab, that helps modern practices stay ahead.

Fast, Precise, Effortless Scanning

Dandy Vision scans 24.9% faster than leading scanners, setting a new benchmark for digital dentistry:

Bringing together the latest advances in scanning hardware and software, Vision delivers fluid, precise detail across every restoration type.

With its wide field of view and deep depth of field, Vision captures even the most challenging areas with remarkable clarity and smoothness.

AI-powered instant issue detection and real-time crown prep analysis guide doctors as they scan, seeing and helping correct what the human eye can’t.



A Complete Digital Workflow

Dandy Vision is more than a scanner. It’s the gateway to an end-to-end restorative workflow that connects every step in the process, from taking impressions in the operatory to seating the final restoration. Paired with Dandy’s Chairside software, Vision powers scans that are exceptionally precise and supported in real time by Dandy’s technicians. Practices can launch a Live Scan Review in under 60 seconds, receive 3D digital design previews in less than 24 hours and access real-time support from lab-technicians who understand the scanner, the software and their case.

With Dandy Vision, mirror tips are free — for life1. There are no software fees. No long-term contracts. Just a clear path to growing your practice with confidence.

Expert Testimonials

“There are times where my other intraoral scanner feels jittery or choppy. Dandy Vision feels like it’s painting,” said Dr. Mark Wilk, DDS, dentist at Tudor City Dental.

“It scans faster, the resolution is better, and it picks up more detail,” said Dr. Hollie Ellis, DDS, MPH, at Dentist Sykesville MD. “I'm not spending nearly as much time scanning. I’m cutting crown appointments by 15 to 20 minutes, from 1.5 hours to about 45 minutes.”

Executive quote

Daniel Hanover, Dandy cofounder, said, “We poured everything we learned from more than 11 million restorations into the Dandy Vision Scanner. It’s the first intraoral scanner that truly delivers on the promise of digital dentistry. With its unrivaled speed and proven precision, Dandy Vision gives dentists the confidence to focus on what matters most: leading with technology, elevating patient outcomes and growing a practice that sets the standard in care.”

Helping patients understand their care

DandyCart is the all-in-one workstation that elevates every scan and patient interaction. Its large HD touchscreen lets doctors zoom, rotate, and review in real time, transforming scans into clear visual stories that help patients understand their care and increase case acceptance. With computing power that amplifies the performance of top intraoral scanners, DandyCart renders images instantly and gives doctors a seamless, responsive experience with every scan. Its compact frame, smooth-rolling wheels and streamlined cable management make it easy to fit into any operatory and glide between rooms, keeping workflows efficient and practices running at their best.

Availability

Dandy Vision is available now, with DandyCart coming by early 2026. Dandy Vision and Dandy’s Chairside software are available for free with a monthly lab minimum. To learn more, visit: https://www.meetdandy.com/technology/intraoral-scanner/

Additional Resources

Dandy Vision Scanner Media Kit

About Dandy

Dandy is building the modern operating system for dentistry, powering the world’s most advanced dental labs. Dandy partners with dental practices and dental service organizations to transform their businesses with state-of-the-art intraoral scanners, always-on expert guidance, and precision manufacturing accelerated by AI, 3D printing, and other state-of-the-art technologies seamlessly orchestrated by Dandy's proprietary software. Dandy empowers dentists with technology, innovation, and world-class support to achieve more for their practice, their people, and their patients. With unparalleled quality, efficiency, and experience, Dandy makes the business of dentistry pain-free. To learn more, visit meetdandy.com or our LinkedIn page, www.linkedin.com/company/dandyofficial/.

