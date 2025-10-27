AlphaTON Capital CEO Brittany Kaiser to Speak at “Future of Money, Governance, and the Law” Summit on Capitol Hill, October 30, 2025

Washington, DC, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ: ATON) is proud to announce that Brittany Kaiser, CEO, will be a featured speaker at the Future of Money, Governance, and the Law (FoMGL) summit, taking place on Capitol Hill on October 30, 2025.

Hosted by the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) and The Edge Of Company, Inc., this landmark event brings together global leaders, policymakers, and innovators shaping the future of digital assets, governance, and technology regulation.

Brittany Kaiser is internationally recognized for her leadership in digital rights, data sovereignty, and ethical innovation in Web3. At AlphaTON Capital, she helps drive investments in early-stage blockchain and AI ventures that prioritize transparency, user empowerment, and regulatory clarity values that reflect AlphaTON’s mission to build a trustworthy and sustainable digital economy.

Brittany Kaiser stated, “Participating in the Future of Money, Governance, and the Law summit is an extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with leaders who share our vision of a more transparent and equitable digital economy. AlphaTON’s commitment to empowering individuals through data sovereignty and responsible innovation is at the heart of this movement, and I am honored to contribute to this critical dialogue.”

At FoMGL, Brittany will share her insights on responsible innovation, the future of digital identity, and how tokenized ecosystems can empower individuals — not just institutions — to participate in a more open and equitable digital economy.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital is a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on building and managing a strategic reserve of TON tokens and developing the Telegram ecosystem. The Company implements a comprehensive treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser and Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Enzo Villani, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications. AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ATON”. AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing potentially first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to potentially achieve durable treatment response and improve quality of life for patients. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "plans," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the uncertainty of the Company's investment in TON, the operational strategy of the Company, risks from Telegram's platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, regulatory considerations, and other factors. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

