AlphaTON Capital Corp Announces First Major Data Center Agreement with atNorth, Securing 2.2 MW of High-Performance Computing Capacity in Sweden

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp ( NASDAQ: ATON ), the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, today announced today announced it has entered into a comprehensive Enterprise Colocation Service Agreement with atNorth AB, a premier European data center operator. This landmark agreement represents AlphaTON's first major data center colocation contract and establishes critical infrastructure to support the company's expanding role in decentralized AI computing.





Agreement Highlights

Under the terms of the 60-month agreement commencing February 1, 2026, AlphaTON will secure:

2,230 kW of peak power capacity at atNorth's Tier 3 certified SWE01 facility in Kista, Sweden

at atNorth's Tier 3 certified SWE01 facility in Kista, Sweden Right of First Refusal for an additional 2,100 kW of capacity, bringing total potential deployment to 4,330 kW

for an additional 2,100 kW of capacity, bringing total potential deployment to 4,330 kW Access to sustainable Nordic power with competitive PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) ratings capped between 1.4-1.7 depending on utilization

with competitive PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) ratings capped between 1.4-1.7 depending on utilization Robust N+1 redundancy infrastructure supporting mission-critical computing operations

GPU Deployment Capacity Expansion

The 2.2 MW initial capacity, with expansion potential to 4.3 MW, provides AlphaTON with the power infrastructure to deploy thousands of enterprise-grade GPUs across multiple computing clusters. This positions the company to capitalize on the rapidly growing AI infrastructure-as-a-service market, projected to reach $247 billion by 2030.

The secured capacity translates to:

Initial deployment capacity for 2,000+ high-performance GPUs across dual redundant clusters

across dual redundant clusters Potential expansion to 4,000+ GPU units upon exercising the Right of First Refusal

upon exercising the Right of First Refusal Distributed computing architecture enabling both training and inference workloads at scale

enabling both training and inference workloads at scale Enterprise-grade reliability with Tier 3 infrastructure supporting 99.982% uptime SLA

Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital commented. "This agreement provides AlphaTON with institutional-grade infrastructure capable of supporting thousands of GPUs in a production environment,"

"With Telegram's 1 billion monthly active users representing one of the largest addressable markets in technology, the computational demands for AI-powered services are immense. This facility gives us the capacity to scale rapidly while maintaining the performance and reliability standards required for mission-critical applications." commented Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and CIO of AlphaTON Capital.

The infrastructure will enable AlphaTON to generate revenue through:

AI-as-a-Service offerings for enterprise and developer customers

for enterprise and developer customers GPU compute marketplaces serving the growing demand for distributed computing resources

serving the growing demand for distributed computing resources Application-specific inference services supporting Telegram's ecosystem of mini-apps and bots

supporting Telegram's ecosystem of mini-apps and bots High-performance computing services for partners requiring large-scale parallel processing

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic colocation and high-performance computing provider, operating state-of-the-art data centers powered by 100% renewable energy. With facilities in Iceland and Sweden, atNorth specializes in serving the computational needs of AI, machine learning, blockchain, and other demanding workloads requiring reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective infrastructure.



About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.



AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

