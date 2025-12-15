AlphaTON Capital Secures First NVIDIA B300 Chips with Supermicro HGX Systems

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp ( NASDAQ: ATON ), the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users, today announced it has secured its first NVIDIA B300 GPUs composed of Supermicro's advanced HGX Systems through its strategic partner Atlantic AI. This deployment is the next step in adding the world’s most advanced compute power to the Cocoon AI Network, bringing enterprise-grade artificial intelligence capabilities with military-grade privacy protection to everyday users worldwide.

The initial NVIDIA B300 chip allocation, which will be deployed this week, represents AlphaTON’s high level commitment to privacy-first AI infrastructure in the decentralized computing sector. The NVIDIA B300 GPUs deliver next-generation performance for large language models, neural network training, and advanced AI workloads. Integrated into Supermicro's cutting-edge liquid-cooled systems, this deployment will provide unprecedented computational capacity for Telegram's Cocoon AI's vision of democratized, privacy-centric artificial intelligence.

"Securing access to NVIDIA B300 HGX GPUs is a transformative moment for AlphaTON Capital and the future of privacy-centric AI," said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. "We're bringing the world's most high-performance compute infrastructure to Cocoon AI, creating a new paradigm where ordinary users can access the same AI capabilities that were previously reserved for tech giants and government agencies. This deployment represents more than just hardware, it's about fundamentally shifting the power dynamics of artificial intelligence away from centralized control and toward user sovereignty."

The partnership with Atlantic AI enables AlphaTON Capital to rapidly deploy and scale GPU allocations while maintaining the security and reliability standards required for privacy-critical applications. The Supermicro systems feature advanced cooling technology and energy-efficient designs that support sustainable, long-term operations at scale.

This acquisition builds on AlphaTON Capital's recent strategic initiatives, including partnerships with industry leaders and its commitment to establishing the company as a premier provider of privacy-focused AI infrastructure within the Telegram and TON ecosystems.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.



AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

