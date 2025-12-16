AlphaTON Capital Strategic Investment in Alpha Liquid Terminal Unveils "The Financial Terminal for the Telegram Economy"

MIAMI, FL & NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ: ATON ), a specialized digital asset treasury company focused on the Telegram and The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, today announced a strategic investment in Alpha Liquid Terminal ( ALTX.finance ). This move creates a vertically integrated financial stack, extending sophisticated Trading Agents and AI Analyst Agents to Telegram’s 1 billion users via the Telegram Mini App (TMA) system.





Bridging Wall Street and the "Super App"

Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx) is designed to be the definitive interface for the modern digital investor. By consolidating best-of-breed integrations—including Kraken, FalconX, and BitGo—ALTx brings institutional liquidity and security to the retail-friendly Telegram environment. The platform further distinguishes itself by offering access to tokenized products from industry titans in private credit and private equity and new DeFi products that leverage permissioned access without revealing traders, effectively democratizing access to private equity and treasury yields directly through a chat interface. As a first, AlphaTON will be offering Andurill private shares via tokenization through the Telegram application.

The Rise of the AI Financial Agent

Central to this investment is the deployment of ChatAnalyst and autonomous trading agents. Leveraging AlphaTON’s recently secured high-performance GPU compute capacity in Scandinavia (via atNorth), ALTx agents can process real-time market data to execute trades and provide "grounded" financial commentary without human emotional bias.

ChatAnalyst: An AI copilot grounded in verified data (potentially leveraging AlphaTON’s media assets) to eliminate hallucinations.

An AI copilot grounded in verified data (potentially leveraging AlphaTON’s media assets) to eliminate hallucinations. Execution Agents: Powered by partnerships with Eliza Finance ($DeFAI)

"We are witnessing the convergence of social messaging, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance," said Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and CIO of AlphaTON Capital.

Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital commented, "Alpha Liquid Terminal represents the application layer of our ecosystem strategy. By combining our heavy compute infrastructure and TON treasury with ALTx’s agentic interface, we are building a vertically integrated stack that empowers the next generation of investors. We are not just investing in a tool; we are investing in the primary interface for the digital asset economy."

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: $ATON) is the world's leading technology public company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users while managing a strategic reserve of digital assets. The Company implements a comprehensive M&A and treasury strategy that combines direct token acquisition, validator operations, and strategic ecosystem investments to generate sustainable returns for shareholders. Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the TON ecosystem and Telegram's billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. Led by Chief Executive Officer Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Enzo Villani, and Chief Business Development Officer Yury Mitin, the Company's activities span network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications, and strategic investments in TON-based decentralized finance protocols, gaming platforms, and business applications.



AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations. To learn more, please visit https://alphatoncapital.com/ .

About Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx)

Alpha Liquid Terminal is a modular research, analytics, and execution platform for tokenized finance. Built with institutional-grade security, AI-powered research agents, and seamless API integrations, ALTx enables traders, investors, and funds to operate efficiently across digital and traditional markets. The platform is developed by the team behind Alpha Sigma Capital, a leader in digital asset investment and research.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or AlphaTON's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the development and adoption of AI technologies, cryptocurrency market volatility, regulatory developments, technical challenges in infrastructure deployment, and general economic conditions. AlphaTON undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



