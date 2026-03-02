AlphaTON Capital Strengthens Engineering Core with Appointment of TON Ecosystem Visionaries Aleksej Paschenko and Andrei Pfau

LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON), the leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super-app and decentralized AI infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Aleksej Paschenko and Andrei Pfau as Senior Engineers.

As AlphaTON accelerates its mission to provide privacy-preserving infrastructure for Telegram’s 1 billion monthly active users, these dual hires signal a major leap in technical capability. Both engineers bring unparalleled expertise in The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, positioning AlphaTON at the intersection of Web3 and high-performance AI compute.

Aleksej Paschenko: Architect of Scalable Infrastructure

Paschenko joins AlphaTON with over 15 years of engineering experience. Formerly the Co-Founder of zymFi and a Senior Engineer at Tonkeeper, he built the foundational tools powering the ecosystem today, including the relayer service for gasless transactions and high-performance APIs for blockchain data. His expertise in Kubernetes will be vital as AlphaTON scales its GPU infrastructure, featuring NVIDIA B200 and B300 chips.

"Joining AlphaTON Capital is an opportunity to work at the absolute frontier of Web3 and AI," said Aleksej Paschenko. "I am eager to apply my experience in high-load systems to help build a truly decentralized digital economy."

Andrei Pfau: Master of Developer Experience

Pfau is a legendary figure in the TON community. He authored the Kotlin Multiplatform SDK used by major applications like Tonkeeper and created the IntelliJ TON plugin, the industry standard for smart contract development. Beyond coding, Pfau serves as a lead code reviewer for Telegram-run TON contests, placing him at the heart of network governance.

"Joining AlphaTON allows me to apply protocol-level engineering to a rapidly expanding ecosystem," said Andrei Pfau. "I look forward to building infrastructure that advances decentralized identity and confidential compute."

A Unified Vision

The integration of Paschenko and Pfau provides AlphaTON a unique competitive advantage, spanning the stack from node behavior to massive AI clusters.

Logan Ryan Golema, CTO of AlphaTON Capital, stated,"Bringing in legends is what we do. If you’re an OG struggling to find work right now and want to join our growing group of AI enabled human operator squads, please send your best to @atonmsgbot."

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users. The Company is delivering a comprehensive hyperscaler strategy on the Telegram ecosystem through a combination of software products, middleware data and AI training assets, and AI infrastructure hardware clusters deploying Confidential AI for the Telegram ecosystem.

Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the Telegram ecosystem and its 1 billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. The Company's activities span AI Confidential Compute; network validation and staking operations; development of Telegram-based applications including strategic investments; and acquisitions of decentralized finance platforms, gaming and markets, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s projections for its AI infrastructure expansion deployment; the Company’s expectations that its partnerships will create additional revenue streams and vertically integrate into the Company’s Confidential Compute AI Infrastructure; the Company’s belief that the assets it is building will drive significant long-term value; and other statements that are not historical fact. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, progress and results of the Company’s strategic initiatives, the Company’s reliance on third parties, the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company’s investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company’s legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company’s executive management team, risks from Telegram’s platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company’s Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.