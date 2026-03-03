Meet Vera Report, The App That Lets You Whistleblow Anonymously From a Smartphone Using Telegram Messenger

Washington, DC, USA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON) and the Midnight Foundation today announced the unveiling of Vera Report, the world's first anonymous reporting platform built on privacy-preserving blockchain technology and confidential compute. Confidential compute means submitted data is technically impossible to access without the permission of the person who provided it.





AlphaTON Capital is the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users.

The Midnight Foundation is an organization dedicated to the development, adoption, and real-world impact of the Midnight network, a privacy-enhancing blockchain founded by Charles Hoskinson, founder and CEO of Input Output, the engineering company behind Cardano.

Where is taxpayer money going?

A report was commissioned by the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) amid unprecedented political momentum for government accountability, including the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and global government debt reaching 95% of GDP. It identifies the scale of the crisis:

Estimated annual U.S. federal fraud losses: $750 billion to $1 trillion (CBS 60 Minutes investigation)

(CBS 60 Minutes investigation) Global government debt: $100 trillion

DOJ False Claims Act recoveries in FY 2025: $6.8 billion , the highest single year in history, with $5.3 billion originating from whistleblower-initiated cases (U.S. Department of Justice, January 2026)

, the highest single year in history, with originating from whistleblower-initiated cases (U.S. Department of Justice, January 2026) 43% of all fraud is detected by tips from whistleblowers, more than internal audit (14%) and management review (13%) combined (ACFE Report to the Nations, 2024)

A 20% reduction in fraud could yield $100 billion in annual savings in the U.S. alone. Yet 31% of employees fear retaliation for reporting wrongdoing (GBA/UN IGF Report, March 2026, United Nations Development Programme 2025).

Vera is designed to eliminate that risk.

Blockchain as Immutable Record Keeper

The GBA report concludes that cultural resistance, not technology, is the primary barrier to blockchain adoption in government. Multiple blockchain pilots, including Treasury grant management and HHS Accelerate, were deliberately killed from within because transparency threatened entrenched interests.

The technology works. The institutions resist it. Vera Report is built for exactly that environment.

Privacy and Confidentiality

Vera collects zero identity data. There is nothing to breach, nothing to subpoena, and nothing to leak.

AlphaTON Capital does not sell or collect user data.

No app download or account creation is required.

What is Vera Report

Vera Report is a Telegram application that enables anyone, anywhere, to anonymously report fraud, corruption, abuse, or criminal activity without risking their identity or safety, while ensuring submissions are credible, verified, and tamper-proof.

Technical Features

Vera Report combines AlphaTON's confidential compute infrastructure with Midnight's zero-knowledge proof technology to deliver a vertically integrated privacy stack:

Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Proves a submitter is real without proving who they are. Powered by the Midnight Network.

Proves a submitter is real without proving who they are. Powered by the Midnight Network. Confidential Computing (Secure Enclaves): No one, not even the infrastructure operator, can see raw evidence. Data is processed inside hardware-enforced Trusted Execution Environments.

No one, not even the infrastructure operator, can see raw evidence. Data is processed inside hardware-enforced Trusted Execution Environments. Blockchain Verification: Every report is anchored to an immutable, timestamped ledger, creating what the GBA report calls an "indisputable source of truth." Once recorded, it cannot be altered or erased.

Every report is anchored to an immutable, timestamped ledger, creating what the GBA report calls an "indisputable source of truth." Once recorded, it cannot be altered or erased. Decentralized Storage (IPFS): No single point of failure. No server to raid. No central database to seize.

No single point of failure. No server to raid. No central database to seize. Automatic Metadata Stripping: GPS coordinates, device information, and identifying data are removed on-device before submission. A submitter’s phone cannot betray their location.

GPS coordinates, device information, and identifying data are removed on-device before submission. A submitter’s phone cannot betray their location. AI Credibility Assessment: Filters credible reports from noise before they reach case managers, solving the signal-to-noise problem that plagues traditional government tip lines.

Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital, commented that: "Vera Report is the missing piece in the blockchain-for-government ecosystem: allowing easy-to-use, privacy-centric tools for those that want to hold power to account. This is personal for me. I know what it means to undergo the whistleblowing process without shielding my identity and to pay the price. Vera Report ensures that doing the right thing no longer requires risking your safety."

"Too many reporting systems that promise anonymity still collect personal information somewhere in the process, creating a risk of identity exposure. That risk alone can deter people from coming forward with evidence of fraud, waste, and abuse. Midnight was founded on the belief that privacy is a right, not a privilege. We believe Vera Report is a powerful example of how privacy-enhancing technology can help strengthen public-interest reporting and reinforce institutional accountability," said Fahmi Syed, President of the Midnight Foundation.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ATON)



AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON) is the world's leading public technology company scaling the Telegram super app, with an addressable market of 1 billion monthly active users. The Company is delivering a comprehensive hyperscaler strategy on the Telegram ecosystem through a combination of software products, middleware data and AI training assets, and AI infrastructure hardware clusters deploying Confidential AI for the Telegram ecosystem.

Through its operations, AlphaTON Capital provides public market investors with institutional-grade exposure to the Telegram ecosystem and its 1 billion-user platform while maintaining the governance standards and reporting transparency of a Nasdaq-listed company. The Company's activities span AI Confidential Compute, network validation and staking operations, development of Telegram-based applications including strategic investments and acquisitions of decentralized finance platforms, gaming and markets, and business applications.

AlphaTON Capital Corp is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and trades on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ATON". AlphaTON Capital, through its legacy business, is also advancing first-in-class therapies targeting known checkpoint resistance pathways to achieve durable treatment responses and improve patients' quality of life. AlphaTON Capital actively engages in the drug development process and provides strategic counsel to guide the development of novel immunotherapy assets and asset combinations.

Website: https://alphatoncapital.com

Telegram: https://t.me/alphatoncapital_official

X: https://x.com/AlphaTONCapital

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alphaton-capital/

Stocktwits: https://stocktwits.com/AlphaTONCapital_Official

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s projections for its AI infrastructure expansion deployment; the Company’s expectations that its partnerships will create additional revenue streams and vertically integrate into the Company’s Confidential Compute AI Infrastructure; the Company’s belief that the assets it is building will drive significant long-term value; and other statements that are not historical fact. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, progress and results of the Company’s strategic initiatives, the Company’s reliance on third parties, the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company’s investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company’s legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company’s executive management team, risks from Telegram’s platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company’s Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200



Media Inquiries:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216