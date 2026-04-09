AlphaTON Capital Announces $43 Million AI Infrastructure and Financing Partnership with Vertical Data

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON) (“AlphaTON”), a leader in human-centric AI and confidential compute, today announced a strategic AI hardware and financing agreement with Vertical Data Inc. (“Vertical Data”). The transaction, valued at approximately $43 million, is a cornerstone of AlphaTON’s mission to scale its privacy-preserving AI infrastructure. The deal is expected to close in Q2-2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Strengthening the Foundation for Confidential Compute

This agreement marks a significant expansion of the existing collaboration between AlphaTON and Vertical Data. By leveraging Vertical Data’s expertise in high-performance compute and capital-efficient deployment, AlphaTON will accelerate the build-out of its sovereign AI capabilities.

The partnership focuses on the deployment of a high-performance GPU cluster featuring the cutting-edge NVIDIA B300 architecture. Financing for the initiative will be facilitated through Vertical Data’s GPUfinancing.com platform, providing AlphaTON with a streamlined, asset-backed approach to infrastructure growth with non-recourse financing.

Executive Commentary

"Vertical Data has been a consistent partner across multiple phases of this infrastructure project" said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital. "This agreement is a vital step in scaling our compute capacity. It ensures that our platform objectives—specifically the convergence of AI, digital assets, and confidential compute—are supported by the most advanced hardware and efficient financing models available today."

Deven Soni, CEO of Vertical Data, added: "We are pleased to continue working with AlphaTON as they expand their AI infrastructure initiatives. This agreement reflects our approach to providing turnkey solutions, including AI infrastructure and financing, to support the development of high-performance compute environments."

Strategic Integration and Managed Services

Beyond hardware procurement, the agreement encompasses a suite of managed infrastructure services. This allows AlphaTON to maintain its focus on developing privacy-preserving architectures and decentralized AI ecosystems while Vertical Data ensures the operational excellence and energy efficiency of the underlying data center environments.

This expansion directly supports AlphaTON’s ongoing work with partners such as Telegram, Gamee, Animoca Brands, and Midnight Blockchain, providing the technical foundation required for next-generation, secure AI applications.

About AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON)

AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ATON) is a holding company built to deliver on the promise of AI that is human centric. AlphaTON builds and operates businesses at the intersection of confidential compute, artificial intelligence and its convergence with digital assets. As artificial intelligence reshapes how data is created, stored, and processed, the demand for privacy-preserving computation has become structural. Blockchain-native architectures offer a fundamentally different model for secure processing - one that protects sensitive information through design, not just policy and promises. AlphaTON’s portfolio is positioned at this threshold, providing its companies and clients with the technical foundation for next-generation privacy infrastructure. The company pursues and manages strategic treasury positions in digital assets aligned with its core thesis. AlphaTON supports blockchain and decentralized AI ecosystems that provide decentralized privacy and protections to its users. The company provides AI Confidential Compute through decentralized infrastructure and applications that support partners such as Telegram, Gamee, Animoca Brands, Midnight Blockchain, Vertical Data and others.

Website: https://alphatoncapital.com

Telegram: https://t.me/alphatoncapital_official

X: https://x.com/AlphaTONCapital

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alphaton-capital/

Stocktwits: https://stocktwits.com/AlphaTONCapital_Official

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. is an AI infrastructure company building the financial and operational backbone for next-generation compute. Its model encompasses sovereign cloud development, GPU hardware procurement and financing, and edge data center development through its Vertical Edge platform.

Website: https://verticaldata.io/

X: https://x.com/Vertical__Data

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verticaldata/





Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations and those statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “will,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar expressions or variations on such expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s projections for its AI infrastructure expansion deployment; the Company’s expectations that its partnerships will create additional revenue streams and vertically integrate into the Company’s Confidential Compute AI Infrastructure; the Company’s belief that the assets it is building will drive significant long-term value; and other statements that are not historical fact. As a result, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the timing, progress and results of the Company’s strategic initiatives, the Company’s reliance on third parties, the risk that the Company may not secure additional financing or TON, the uncertainty of the Company’s investment in TON, the uncertainty around the Company’s legacy business, the operational strategy of the Company, the Company’s executive management team, risks from Telegram’s platform and ecosystem, the potential impact of markets and other general economic conditions, and other factors set forth in “Item 3 – Key Information-Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025 and included in the Company’s Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025 and January 13, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

AlphaTON Capital Corp

AlphaTON@icrinc.com

(203) 682-8200



Media Inquiries:

Richard Laermer

RLM PR

AlphaTON@rlmpr.com

(212) 741-5106 X 216

Vertical Data Investor Relations Contact:

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

Email: meyling@verticaldata.io

Website: verticaldata.io/investor-relations