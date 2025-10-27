CardCash Increases New Customer Approvals by Over 10% Through Enhanced Fraud Detection Technology

Strategic improvements to proprietary fraud prevention system drive customer acquisition growth while maintaining platform security

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced that CardCash.com, its leading platform for buying and selling gift cards, has achieved an over 10% increase in the new customer approval rate following significant enhancements to its proprietary fraud detection system.

The gift card secondary marketplace faces unique fraud risks that require specialized detection capabilities. CardCash's previous fraud prevention systems, while effective at minimizing risk, created barriers for legitimate first-time customers seeking to access the platform's savings opportunities. The Company's growth and risk management teams prioritized solving this challenge through a comprehensive overhaul of fraud detection protocols.

The enhanced system leverages the Company’s proprietary fraud detection technology, specifically engineered for gift card transaction patterns, combined with refined internal data analysis and granular risk assessment variables. The technology improvements enable CardCash to differentiate between legitimate customers and potential fraud attempts with greater precision, resulting in improved customer acquisition metrics without compromising platform security.

"This initiative represents a strategic breakthrough in balancing customer acquisition with risk management,” said Tzvi Bell from the Growth team at CardCash. “By implementing more sophisticated risk assessment protocols we’ve opened our platform to more legitimate first-time customers and maintain the security standards required for marketplace integrity.”

The fraud detection enhancement was executed through collaboration between CardCash's growth, research, engineering, and fraud prevention teams. The initiative provides real-time risk assessment capabilities that scale with the platform's growing transaction volume and supports CardCash's expansion into new vertical markets and customer segments.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented, "This fraud detection enhancement exemplifies our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth. By investing in proprietary technology solutions that address industry-specific challenges, we're creating competitive advantages that support both customer acquisition and risk management objectives. This represents one component of CardCash's broader growth strategy for 2025."

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com , www.cardcash.com , www.restaurant.com and www.uchoose.cardcash.com .

