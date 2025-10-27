NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Breast CT Imaging System Capitalizing on Proprietary AI Tech

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Investors Eye Next-Gen 3D AI-Imaging Technologies in Growing $9 Billion Market,” featuring Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF).

This integration of AI with volumetric imaging technologies, such as tomosynthesis, MRI and dedicated breast CT, signals a broader shift toward intelligent diagnostics capable of generating and interpreting 3D data simultaneously. Radiology experts anticipate that AI will continue to revolutionize accuracy and efficiency across medical imaging, supporting clinicians in faster and more reliable decision-making.

Within this environment, Izotropic’s IzoView Breast CT Imaging System is designed to operate between digital breast tomosynthesis and MRI, combining high-resolution volumetric imaging with proprietary AI reconstruction technology. Its trade-secret algorithm, built on more than a decade of specialized breast CT data, and its potential integration with future computer-aided diagnosis (CADx) tools position IzoView squarely at the frontier of AI-empowered breast cancer detection.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) is a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses and treatment of breast cancers

More information about Izotropic can be found on its website at IzoCorp.com

