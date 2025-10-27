BacTech Environmental to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 28th

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BacTech Environmental (CSE:BAC, OTCQB:BCCEF), based in Toronto and focused on bioleaching technology, today announced that Ross Orr, President and CEO will present live at the AI & Technology Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 28th, 2025.

DATE: October 28th

TIME: 2:30 EDT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Filed Patent in April for 0 Tailings Process Using Bioleaching

Actively Pursuing Capital for fully permitted, Tenguel, Ecuador bioleach plant





About BacTech

BacTech Environmental Corporation is a company that specializes in environmental technology. We use a process called bioleaching to recover metals like gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, and copper, while also safely removing harmful contaminants like arsenic. This process is eco-friendly and uses naturally occurring bacteria that are safe for both humans and the environment. By using our proprietary method of bioleaching, we can neutralize toxic concentrates and tailings while also creating profitable opportunities. Recently BacTech filed a patent on the treatment of pyrrhotite tailings producing magnetite, organic fertilizer and critical metals (“0 Tailings”). The company is publicly traded on several stock exchanges, including the CSE, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

