OTC Markets Group Expands European Footprint as Mega-Cap Companies Join OTCQX Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, announced the continued expansion of its European roster with the addition of Aviva PLC (LSE: AV; OTCQX: AVVIY, AIVAF), to the OTCQX® Best Market.

Aviva’s debut highlights the accelerating trend of Europe’s largest and most recognizable companies upgrading to OTCQX to deepen engagement with U.S. investors. Since the beginning of the year, blue-chip leaders, including London Stock Exchange Group, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Bayer AG, OMV AG, and Piraeus Financial Holdings, have all chosen the OTCQX Market. In addition, new clients were added to OTC Markets’ disclosure driven markets, such as Iberdrola, Intesa Sanpaolo, Deutsche Post, Société Générale, and Danske Bank.

This growing European presence comes amid record global trading activity on OTC Markets platforms. In Q3 2025, cross-border trading volume surged 41% year-over-year, driven by rising investor demand for efficient, transparent access to international equities. Europe accounted for 56% of International dollar volume in that quarter.

“As more globally recognized issuers look to expand their U.S. presence, OTCQX offers an accessible, regulated venue that complements their primary listings,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This momentum across Europe highlights the value of our cross-border trading model and our commitment to connecting international companies with U.S. investors.”

By leveraging OTC Markets’ “List Local. Trade Global” framework, companies maintain their home exchange listings while enabling U.S. investors to trade through U.S. brokers in U.S. dollars, providing seamless market access without the complexity or cost of a traditional U.S. exchange listing.

