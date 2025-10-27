ANOME Protocol Prepares to Unveil “AnoMEME”: Turning Internet Culture Into Playable, Tokenized Assets

The upcoming AnoMEME feature bridges meme culture and blockchain technology, enabling users to transform viral moments into interactive, tokenized assets with real economic utility on BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANOME Protocol, a next-generation Web3 ecosystem at the intersection of GameFi, SocialFi, and DeFi, has announced the upcoming launch of AnoMEME — a groundbreaking feature that transforms internet culture into playable, tradable digital assets on-chain.

Currently in its final development phase, AnoMEME will let users create, customize, and tokenize memes as playable assets on BSC, directly integrated into ANOME’s GameFi and SocialFi layers. By merging entertainment, ownership, and economic participation, ANOME redefines how communities engage with culture in the Web3 Meme Economy.

“A meme is more than humor — it’s a global language,” said an ANOME spokesperson. “Through AnoMEME, we’re giving communities the tools to own and evolve the culture they create — turning creativity itself into an asset class within the creator economy of Web3.”

From Internet Trends to On-Chain Economies

Unlike traditional meme tokens or static NFT collectibles, AnoMEME introduces Dynamic NFT Utility, built using the ERC-404 hybrid token standard, where each meme exists simultaneously as a fungible token and an NFT.

This foundation gives memes intrinsic tokenized utility and seamless interoperability across ANOME’s ecosystem.

Users can:

Create and mint meme tokens directly on BSC



Embed memes into gameplay or social arenas as playable assets



Trade and earn through community-driven market dynamics



Anchored on BSC, AnoMEME ensures low-cost minting, fast transactions, and smooth integration with the broader BSC ecosystem powering thousands of Web3 projects globally.

“AnoMEME represents the next phase of the Web3 Meme Economy — where memes evolve into dynamic assets with real tokenized utility,” said an ANOME spokesperson. “It’s more than Play-to-Earn; it’s Play, Create, and Earn — redefining how value moves in creator-driven ecosystems.”

Culture Meets Blockchain Utility

AnoMEME turns everyday cultural expression into digital ownership. Each meme — humorous, political, or artistic — becomes a living NFT with programmable logic defining its rarity, rewards, or influence.

Creators can:

Launch meme tokens with built-in scarcity and ownership models



Set royalties, upgrade paths, or governance rights



Build collaborative meme universes that evolve through community participation



This approach merges Web3 creativity with financial interoperability, empowering users to treat culture as a living, evolving economic layer.

“AnoMEME turns digital participation into a feedback loop of creativity and reward,” said the ANOME team. “The more people create and engage, the more value is generated — for both culture and community.”

Seamless Integration Within the ANOME Ecosystem

AnoMEME integrates fully into ANOME’s multi-layer BSC ecosystem, which includes:

The ANOME NFT Card Game , powered by ERC-404, blending gaming and finance



, powered by ERC-404, blending gaming and finance NFTFi and DeFi modules , enabling NFT-backed lending and staking



, enabling NFT-backed lending and staking The upcoming User-Generated Content (UGC) system, expanding community co-creation into storytelling, art, and design



Together, these components form one of Web3’s most comprehensive creator ecosystems — all powered by the $ANOME token, which drives governance, staking, and marketplace transactions.

A Creator-Driven Future on BSC

The launch of AnoMEME strengthens ANOME’s long-term vision of a creator-led digital economy, built on BSC’s scalable infrastructure.

By merging meme culture with on-chain financial utility, ANOME transforms attention into tangible value, allowing anyone to monetize creativity without intermediaries. This model redistributes rewards to the individuals driving engagement, offering a sustainable alternative to the fleeting visibility of traditional platforms.

Every interaction, mint, or trade reinforces the ANOME ecosystem — rewarding the cultural architects behind its most engaging moments.

What’s Next

AnoMEME is now in its final testing and optimization stage. The beta launch, creator tools, and integration roadmap will be unveiled in the coming weeks, aligning with ANOME’s Q4 2025 expansion, which includes:

Launch of the UGC creation suite , enabling players to design assets and stories



, enabling players to design assets and stories Expanded $ANOME token utilities across marketplace and gameplay layers



across marketplace and gameplay layers Community programs to onboard meme creators and early adopters



These milestones mark ANOME’s evolution from a single protocol into a multi-dimensional BSC ecosystem, driving the next generation of the Web3 Meme Economy and creator participation.

About ANOME Protocol

ANOME Protocol is a next-generation Web3 ecosystem merging GameFi, SocialFi, and creator-driven economies. Its mission is to empower users to co-create, play, and earn within a decentralized entertainment network.

Through its upcoming User-Generated Content (UGC) system and integrated creator marketplace, ANOME enables players to shape the evolution of its on-chain universe while earning value for their contributions.

The $ANOME token powers governance, creator rewards, staking, and marketplace utilities across the ecosystem.

Follow @Anome_Official and visit anome.xyz to join the next evolution of the meme economy.

Join the Anome Community

Website | Twitter (X) | Facebook | Discord | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok

Media Contact:

Parisa Shahnooshi

info@anome.xzy

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef256803-1254-4181-a2e2-9ecece594f75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f04c938-6df1-4923-a123-404477cd47ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd2f5282-dc16-4fb1-af20-9f0650420f0e