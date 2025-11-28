Anome Protocol Unveils Super Ecosystem: Integrating GameFi, NFTFi, and DePIN for Mass Web3 Adoption

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anome Protocol, the premier modular Web3 operating system, today unveils its expanded super ecosystem, seamlessly merging GameFi, NFTFi, DeFi, and DePIN under a unified framework. Designed to onboard 1 million new Web2 users by 2026, this initiative leverages high-frequency behavior mechanics and gamified assets to democratize Web3 participation, with strategic support from partners like BTG (Blockchain Technology Group) and CyberCharge.

Anome 's breakthrough comes on the heels of its successful $BNOME to $ANOME token migration in early November 2025. The $ANOME token now trades on KuCoin and Binance Alpha, achieving 24-hour volume exceeding $6 million and a stable market cap surpassing $10 million. This growth underscores Anome's core mission: fostering a "Growth Loop" for sustainable economic activity. By integrating with select partners, Anome gains enhanced infrastructure and global reach, including access to a $5 million co-investment pool from BTG's Singapore Web3 Incubation Fund for key initiatives like AnoMEME, the ERC-404 meme token launchpad.

Anome's ecosystem is built around three foundational pillars: Game (P2E mini-games enhanced by NFT staking), Asset (NFTFi tools that unlock liquidity without forcing users to liquidate holdings), and Growth (innovative token lock-and-release mechanisms to ensure long-term viability). Users can stake $ANOME to mint exclusive NFTs, dive into profit-sharing gameplay, or borrow stablecoins collateralized by their NFT portfolios—all powered by a multi-chain architecture spanning Ethereum and Arbitrum for effortless interoperability.

A key highlight is Anome's integration with DePIN via CyberCharge's Charge-to-Earn model. Real-world users earn $CBS tokens through everyday actions like phone charging, which can then be swapped into $ANOME for seamless entry into the ecosystem. This creates a closed economic loop, bridging physical behaviors with digital rewards and amplifying user retention through endogenous incentives.

Deloitte's latest report projects the DeFi-NFT hybrid market to hit $100 billion by 2027, and Anome is positioned as a frontrunner by gamifying real-world and virtual assets alike. "We're transforming Web3 into an accessible game where every participant thrives," shares AL, CTO of Anome. "Our Growth Loop isn't just theoretical—it's engineered for compounded ROI, with features like AnoMEME enabling meme tokens to stake directly into DePIN nodes for yields up to 200% quarterly. Partnerships provide the scaling boost, but Anome's modular design is the true engine driving adoption."

The November 6, 2025, Token Migration AMA attracted over 5,000 live participants, spotlighting Anome's community-driven ethos with Gate Web3 bounty drops distributing $7,500 in rewards to eligible holders. Today, Anome boasts more than 60,000 members across Discord and Telegram channels, where weekly events like meme creation contests and P2E tournaments keep engagement soaring. Looking ahead, Anome will roll out Growth Co-Pilot—an AI-powered tool for DeFi risk forecasting—and extend support to Solana for ultra-fast transaction processing, further lowering barriers for casual users.

Sustainability remains at Anome's core: 70% of fees from NFT minting are locked into a dedicated community fund, fueling developer grants, ecosystem expansions, and anti-dump liquidity pools. This self-reinforcing structure not only protects token value but also empowers creators and players to co-build the platform's future.

Anome's super ecosystem transcends individual protocols—it's a blueprint for the next digital frontier, where gaming, assets, and decentralized infrastructure converge to create vibrant, inclusive economic loops. By prioritizing user-centric innovation, Anome is redefining Web3 as a playground for the masses, not just the elite.

Dive into the ecosystem today at anome.xyz and follow @AnomeProtocol on X for the latest updates.

