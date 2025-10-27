Institutional Investor and Juggernaut Capital Founder John Shulman Joins Wrap Technologies Board of Directors

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in non-lethal tools, training and policies, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors to six (6) members and the appointment of John D. Shulman, Founder and Managing Partner of Juggernaut Capital Partners (“JCP”), to serve as a member of the Company’s Board. John was part of the original outside investor group and continues to increase his exposure.

In connection with this appointment, the Company also announced that Jerry Ratigan, who served as Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and Principal Financial Officer, has mutually agreed with the Company to separate from those roles, effective October 24, 2025.

The Board has appointed Scot Cohen, Wrap’s Chief Executive Officer, to resume the roles of Principal Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer, effective immediately—positions he previously held.





John Shulman Brings Decades of Financial Leadership and Growth Expertise

John D. Shulman is the Founder and Managing Partner of JCP, a private equity firm with over $1 billion in assets under management, which he established in 2009. He leads JCP’s Investment Committee and has more than 25 years of experience in private investments across the consumer, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and business services sectors.

Before founding JCP, Mr. Shulman served as a Managing Director at Allied Capital Corporation from 2001 to 2009, where he was a member of both the Management and Investment Committees.

Mr. Shulman currently serves on the Boards of Foundation Consumer Brands, Kemper Sports Management, PLEZi Nutrition, and ZOA Energy, LLC. He holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce and attended the London School of Economics.

Driving Wrap’s Next Phase of Innovation and Market Expansion

“John is a self-made financial operator who has built a multi-billion-dollar investment platform from the ground up,” said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Wrap. “I’ve watched him create billions in returns for his shareholders over the past decade. We believe his financial discipline, sound judgment, and ability to unite people across government and business will be invaluable as we scale Wrap’s non-lethal technology ecosystem globally. John has been a substantial investor in Wrap for years, and we’re honored to have him join us and help us achieve our goal of leading the next era of innovation and growth.”

Mr. Shulman’s appointment reinforces Wrap’s strategic vision to redefine the future of non-lethal technology, training, and policy integration. The Company’s expanding product ecosystem includes the BolaWrap® 150 device, Wrap Reality™ VR training, and UAS drone interdiction solutions for both law enforcement and military applications.

As Wrap continues to strengthen its leadership team and expand its technology portfolio, the Company believes it is positioned to unlock significant opportunities across both public safety and the growing private security market, where demand for safer, more accountable solutions continues to rise.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

