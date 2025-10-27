Freight Technologies Advances Fleet Rocket TMS with Expanded GPS Network

Fleet Rocket’s Fr8Radar Module Adds 23 New GPS Providers to its Network

With 54 Integrated GPS Providers, Fleet Rocket is One of the Most Connected and Intelligent TMS Platforms in North America

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, today announced further enhancement and expansion of Fleet Rocket, a cloud-based Transportation Management System (TMS) designed to improve visibility, automation, and intelligence across the logistics chain.

Through its Fr8Radar module, Fleet Rocket has integrated 23 additional GPS systems in the past year, bringing the total to 54 GPS providers connected to the platform. This growth is part of Fr8Tech’s long-term strategy to make Fleet Rocket one of the most connected, integrated and intelligent TMS solutions in the logistics industry.

Fleet Rocket’s Fr8Radar serves as the bridge between shippers, carriers, and fleets, aggregating real-time geolocation data directly from GPS hardware across trucks and trailers in the U.S. and Mexico. With integration partners including FourKites , Samsara , Tecnomotum , and many other leading GPS providers in both markets, Fr8Tech continues to expand the network in line with its fast-growing carrier base.

“This expansion reflects our ongoing strategy to make Fleet Rocket not just more powerful, but powerfully connected,” said Javier Selgas, CEO of Freight Technologies. “We’re proud to count the main GPS providers in Mexico and the U.S. among our integration partners. Every new integration strengthens our ability to provide real-time visibility, risk mitigation, and operational intelligence — and it’s remarkable to note that, while other companies specialize exclusively in GPS integration, for Fr8Tech, this capability is simply one of many within a broader enterprise system.”

Fleet Rocket continues to rapidly evolve its modular architecture to deliver new capabilities, enhance transparency, bolster security, and improve performance across Fr8Tech’s cross-border logistics network. The expansion of F8Radar further reinforces the Company’s commitment to building the digital backbone for modern freight operations in North America.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to network carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech’s and Fr8App Inc.’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under “Risk Factors,” to be filed in Fr8Tech other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.