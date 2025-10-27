Edgewater Wireless to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 28th

OTTAWA, Canada, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (OTC: KPIFF) (TSXV: YFI), the industry pioneer in AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum SlicingTM technology today announced that Andrew Skafel, CEO of Edgewater will present live at the AI & Technology Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 28th, 2025.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless delivers unmatched Wi-Fi QoS—bar none—by intelligently mitigating congestion, managing spectrum allocation in real-time, and autonomously reconfiguring channel and link density—driving economic gains for service providers and their customers through reduced churn, improved efficiency, and high-performance connectivity in dense environments. Redefining Wi-Fi from the silicon up, Edgewater’s patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing platform—delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family—breaks the limits of legacy Wi-Fi by enabling multiple concurrent channels in a single band. Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing delivers 10x performance and up to 50% lower latency, even for legacy devices. With 26 patents and a fabless model, Edgewater is transforming the economics of Wi-Fi for service providers, OEMs, and enterprises—powering scalable, standards-aligned/leading connectivity across residential, enterprise, and Industrial IoT markets. A Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, Edgewater is building the intelligence wireless foundation for the next era of global connectivity.

Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com

