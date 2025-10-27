Omada Health Welcomes Thomas Tsang, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, today announced the appointment of Thomas Tsang, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Tsang brings extensive experience in academia, clinical care delivery, and health information technology. In this role, he will lead Omada's clinical organization while advancing clinical quality, outcomes, strategy, and innovation across Omada’s multi-condition platform.

"Dr. Tsang's exceptional track record in building a virtual care delivery platform makes him the ideal clinical leader to help drive Omada's next phase of growth," said Sean Duffy, CEO and Co-Founder of Omada Health. "As founding CEO and later Chief Strategy Officer of Valera Health, he successfully scaled virtual specialty care while maintaining clinical excellence and expanding access to underserved populations. His rare combination of hands-on clinical practice, policy expertise, and engagement in the national healthcare quality framework will be instrumental as we work to bend the curve of chronic disease."

Dr. Tsang currently serves on the boards of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). As founding CEO of Valera Health, he led the company through significant growth, raising over $75 million in funding and scaling to more than 500 employees in five years. Valera, which delivers high-quality behavioral health specialty care for high acuity patients, earned recognition from Digital Health New York1 and Fast Company2 for its innovative approach to care delivery.

His earlier experience includes serving as Chief Medical Officer of Merck Healthcare Services and Solutions, a Merck subsidiary focused on digital health solutions. As Medical Director at the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology under the Obama Administration, he helped shape a national framework for electronic health records to improve care coordination and quality. Dr. Tsang also contributed to the development of the Affordable Care Act while serving as a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation/Institute of Medicine Health Policy Fellow on the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Dr. Tsang began his career as Chief Medical Officer of the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center and served on the New York City Board of Health.

"I am thrilled to join Omada Health at this pivotal moment in healthcare delivery," said Dr. Tsang. "As we witness the convergence of virtual care innovation and the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, Omada's evidence-based approach and multi-condition platform are uniquely positioned to improve care delivery. Throughout my career, I've focused on leveraging technology to expand access to high-quality care while maintaining clinical rigor. Omada's vision aligns with this mission, and I look forward to working with the team to advance this important work."

Dr. Tsang's appointment comes at a strategic time for Omada Health as the company strengthens its position in an evolving digital healthcare landscape. The company continues to expand the scale of its GLP-1 Care Track, which has served over 100,000 members since launch. Simultaneously, Omada is expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities, as demonstrated by the recent launch of OmadaSpark for nutrition education and motivational interviewing and Meal Map for personalized nutrition guidance. These focus areas reflect Omada's commitment to combining innovative technology with human-led care to drive member engagement and improved health outcomes.

Omada Health

Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 30 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada is designed to help improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Omada’s scope exceeds 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

The foundation of Omada’s success is a strong, vibrant work culture, which helped earn the company the distinction of becoming an officially certified Great Place to Work®. An industry leader, Omada was the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Leadership Alliance, reflecting the aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of members, and affirming its guarantee to every partner: Omada works differently.

