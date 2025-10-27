OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 27.10.2025



Oma Savings Bank Plc to publish its January-September 2025 interim report on 3 November 2025

Oma Savings Bank Plc will publish its interim report for January-September 2025 on 3 November 2025. The announcement will be available on the company's website after publication at https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors

OmaSp will hold a Finnish-language webcast on 3 November 2025 at 11.00 EET, and the link to the webcast can be accessed from here. The results will be presented by CEO Karri Alameri. The webcast will be recorded, and the recording will be available later the same day at https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors

Please join us for the results announcement webcast.

Additional information and Interview requests :

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi



