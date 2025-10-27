Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney Shares Tips on How to Refresh Your Home for Fall with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall is underway and it’s the perfect time to rethink your living spaces. As we spend more time at home, creating rooms that are both comfortable and functional is key. Recently, Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney teamed with CHITA Living to discuss the Kenna Modular Sofa and to share practical ways to refresh interior spaces for the season.

As homeowners look to maximize both space and flexibility, furniture that can evolve with daily needs has become essential.

According to Marisa, “Our homes have become so much more than just where we live - they’re where we work, unwind, and gather with the people we love. So, flexibility has become a huge trend in home design. We want spaces that can evolve with us.”

The Kenna Modular Sofa from CHITA Living provides the perfect balance of form and function. Its modular design allows sections to be rearranged easily, accommodating extra seating for guests, a cozy setup for movie nights, or simply a refreshed look for the living room without the need to replace existing furniture.

Beyond its flexibility, the Kenna Modular Sofa is designed for everyday life. Plush, supportive seating ensures comfort for long family gatherings, and performance fabric resists stains and wipes clean easily – ideal for kids, pets, or anyone hosting this holiday.

Thoughtful touches, like a built-in Kenna storage console for drinks, remotes, or décor neatly organized, a console that stores, holds, and adds style at once. And with seasonal color options, including a warm green perfect for fall, the Kenna Modular Sofa brings a welcoming and stylish vibe to any home.

For more information, visit CHITALiving.com, where shoppers can save $100 off the sale price with code Kenna100.

About Marisa Brahney

Emmy-award winning television host and lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney has been lighting up TV screens across the country for more than 15 years. A former news anchor and born storyteller with the gift of gab, Marisa has spent her career building creative, must-see television on channels like NBC and News 12 New Jersey and made numerous national news appearances.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of CHITA Living.

