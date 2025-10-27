NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PensionBee (LON: PBEE) announced today a partnership with Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE: MSGE). The award-winning fintech brand, known for simplifying retirement savings, will join Madison Square Garden as an official College Hoops Partner.

As an official College Hoops Partner, PensionBee will receive prime in-venue digital signage placement throughout the arena during key regular-season college basketball games. The collaboration aims to bring financial education to the forefront at The Garden, targeting a critical financial pain point for college basketball’s diverse fanbase: over a trillion dollars in orphaned 401(k) assets Americans leave behind when changing jobs.

“PensionBee is delighted to support college basketball at The World’s Most Famous Arena,” said Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee. “College basketball brings together alumni, students, and families—people at every stage of their financial journey. Whether you’re a recent grad with your first 401(k) or a seasoned professional juggling multiple old retirement accounts, PensionBee makes it simple to consolidate everything into one easy-to-manage IRA.”

PensionBee enables customers to roll over multiple old 401(k)s and IRAs into one simple IRA, with portfolios powered by high-quality ETFs like SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

About PensionBee

PensionBee (LON: PBEE) is a leading retirement savings provider, helping people easily consolidate, manage, and grow their retirement savings. The company manages over $9 billion in assets and serves approximately 300,000 customers globally, with a focus on simplicity, transparency, and accessibility. PensionBee offers Traditional, Roth, SEP and Safe Harbor IRAs built with portfolios powered by ETFs like SPY and MDY from State Street Investment Management, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

Notes

The information provided in this announcement, including any projections for investment returns and future performance, is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investments carry risk, including the potential loss of principal. PensionBee is not liable for any losses or damages arising from the use of this information. Projections and forecasts are based on assumptions and current market conditions, which are subject to change.

PensionBee Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. We do not provide in-person advice. PensionBee Inc (Delaware Registration Number SR20241105406) is located on 85 Broad Street, New York, New York, 10004.