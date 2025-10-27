SPARC AI to Present at the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference October 28th

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) today announced that Anoosh Manzoori, CEO, will present live at the AI & Technology Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 28th, 2025

DATE: October 28th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

About SPARC AI

SPARC AI Inc. develops next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. Its zero-signature technology delivers real-time detection, tracking, and behavioral insights without reliance on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors. SPARC AI’s flagship platform, provides defence, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators with unmatched situational awareness. The Company is committed to building a scalable software platform that defines the future of drone intelligence globally.

