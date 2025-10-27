siberX, SANS, and MISA Ontario Partner to Deliver Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Training and Escape Room Experience at the 2025 MISA Ontario InfoSec Conference and Trade Show

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- siberX, Canada’s leader in immersive cybersecurity training, has partnered with the Municipal Information Systems Association of Ontario (MISA Ontario) and global cybersecurity training authority SANS Institute (SANS) to deliver an exclusive training workshop at the 2025 MISA Ontario InfoSec Conference and Trade Show, hosted by the City of Hamilton from October 27–29, 2025.

This year’s event brings together municipal leaders, IT professionals, and industry experts to confront real-world cyber challenges. The three-day program, includes an all-day specialized training program powered by hands-on workshops led by siberX & SANS Instructor, tailored to the realities of municipal IT operations. Topics range from AI-driven security and incident response to budget-conscious cyber strategies that can be immediately applied across Ontario municipalities.

The experience culminates with the siberX Cybersecurity Challenge Escape Room. This fast-paced, gamified simulation tests participants’ ability to detect phishing campaigns, analyze hidden threats, and respond to escalating cyberattacks under pressure. Designed as part of the nationally recognized Operation Defend the North series, this hands-on experience blends technical depth with municipal-specific crisis scenarios. Participants will also earn CPE/CPD credits and receive a co-branded MISA Ontario SANS/siberX certificate of completion.

“This partnership with MISA Ontario and SANS is about making cybersecurity training practical, accessible, and engaging for municipalities,” said Mahdi Raza, CEO of siberX. “By combining world-class instruction with interactive, gamified experiences, we’re helping municipal leaders strengthen their cyber defence capabilities in ways that truly last.”

“Local governments sit at the front lines of defending critical services, yet they’re often up against the toughest constraints,” said Rob T. Lee, Chief of Research at SANS Institute. “This partnership gives municipal teams a chance to train the way they fight—hands-on, in realistic conditions, and guided by instructors who’ve been there. It’s about building real capability that lasts long after the workshop ends.”

“Cybersecurity is one of the most pressing challenges facing municipalities today,” said Jason White, MISA Ontario President, CAO of Township of Stone Mills. “This year’s InfoSec Conference and Trade Show in Hamilton will give our members the excellent opportunity to learn from the best, test their skills in real-time scenarios, and walk away with insights they can apply immediately to protect their communities.”

To learn more about the full three-day program and how to register, please visit the 2025 MISA Ontario InfoSec Conference and Trade Show Event Site at https://site.pheedloop.com/event/2025infosec/home

About siberX

siberX is dedicated to building the next generation of cyber resilience through immersive experiences, executive education, and cutting-edge innovation. Headquartered in Canada, siberX operates as an independent, non-partisan think tank and event producer, uniting government, enterprise, and academia to tackle emerging threats in cybersecurity, AI, and quantum technology.

From flagship events like CISO Forum Canada and Operation Defend the North to gamified training and cyber escape rooms, siberX transforms awareness into action. The company’s ecosystem blends strategy, simulation, and storytelling — driving thought leadership, skill development, and collaboration across the world’s most critical sectors. For more information visit www.siberx.org

#WeAreCyber — advancing security, one experience at a time.

About SANS Institute

SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 85 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 50 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. www.sans.org

About MISA

We proudly welcome members from the municipal sector and IT & Communications organizations across North America. Our mission is to foster collaboration, innovation, and professional growth within the municipal technology community.

Through a diverse range of initiatives — including national conferences, regional workshops, professional development programs, and social networking events — we create opportunities for knowledge sharing, relationship building, and business development.

Founded on the principles of collaboration, volunteerism, and sharing best practices, MISA/ASIM Canada continues to embody these values in everything we do. Our regional chapters across Canada work closely together, shaping the growth and direction of our national body, MISA/ASIM Canada.

To learn more, visit the Contacts section to connect with your local chapter, or explore the Membership tab to discover how to get involved. Join us — because at MISA, we’re in IT together.

