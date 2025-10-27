Incorrect intrinsic value (Indre værdi)

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 27 October 2025

With reference to Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers of UCITS units, we hereby notify that incorrect intrinsic values were reported on 24 October for SKAGEN Focus A as detailed below:

SymbolFund namePrice dateTime Correct IV Reported IVDeviation (error)
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P0905         156,70159,872,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1535         156,72159,892,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P0935         156,41159,572,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1005         156,42159,582,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1035         156,46159,622,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1105         156,35159,512,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1135         156,50159,672,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1205         156,48159,642,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1235         156,48159,642,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1305         156,32159,482,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1335         156,28159,442,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1405         156,16159,322,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1435         156,33159,492,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1505         156,50159,672,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1605         156,74159,912,02 %
SKIFOASKAGEN Focus A24.10.2025P1635         156,60159,772,02 %

The incorrect reporting was due to miscalculations at the fund's management company, Storebrand Asset Management AS. The procedure for notifying the members of the Stockbrokers' Association of the error has been initiated.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5SKIFOANO0010735129

