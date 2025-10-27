Incorrect intrinsic value (Indre værdi)

Lysaker, 27 October 2025
With reference to Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers of UCITS units, we hereby notify that incorrect intrinsic values were reported on 24 October for SKAGEN Focus A as detailed below:
|Symbol
|Fund name
|Price date
|Time
|Correct IV
|Reported IV
|Deviation (error)
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P0905
|156,70
|159,87
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1535
|156,72
|159,89
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P0935
|156,41
|159,57
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1005
|156,42
|159,58
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1035
|156,46
|159,62
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1105
|156,35
|159,51
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1135
|156,50
|159,67
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1205
|156,48
|159,64
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1235
|156,48
|159,64
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1305
|156,32
|159,48
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1335
|156,28
|159,44
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1405
|156,16
|159,32
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1435
|156,33
|159,49
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1505
|156,50
|159,67
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1605
|156,74
|159,91
|2,02 %
|SKIFOA
|SKAGEN Focus A
|24.10.2025
|P1635
|156,60
|159,77
|2,02 %
The incorrect reporting was due to miscalculations at the fund's management company, Storebrand Asset Management AS. The procedure for notifying the members of the Stockbrokers' Association of the error has been initiated.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|SKIFOA
|NO0010735129
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1000 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.