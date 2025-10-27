1inch partners with Innerworks to strengthen DeFi security through AI-Powered threat detection





LONDON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1inch, the leading DeFi ecosystem, has adopted Innerworks’ advanced device intelligence and RedTeam ethical hacking platform to strengthen security. By tapping into Innerworks' predictive AI solution, the companies are building a proactive immune system and setting the gold standard for DeFi.

DeFi’s growth and evolution has led to increased pressure from threat actors. While 1inch maintains an extensive and secure defense, the rapid pace of change among hackers means the project must adapt just as quickly. By deploying Innerworks’ intelligent predictive solutions, 1inch can now leverage AI to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Rather than waiting for attacks, Innerworks proactively unmasks hacker playbooks and feeds this intelligence directly into 1inch’s defences. As criminals increasingly use AI to mimic human behavior online, Innerworks leverages the same frontier AI methods to anticipate and neutralize these synthetic threats before they can scale, all happening seamlessly in the background, with zero user input required.

By adopting Innerworks, 1inch is not only hardening its own platform but also leading an industry-wide shift toward collective resilience.

Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1inch, said: “We’re flipping the script on hackers. By leveraging AI to anticipate their movements, we can proactively adapt our defenses to meet emerging threats head-on. This commitment to continuous testing and improvement is what makes 1inch one of the most secure DeFi projects today.” Oli Quie, CEO of Innerworks, stated: “Hackers are no longer just human - they are synthetic, powered by AI, and capable of breaching every mainstream solution. RedTeam proves this with a 99% bypass rate. By partnering with 1inch, we are converting this intelligence into a collective immune system that defends crypto — and eventually, the wider internet.”

About Innerworks

Innerworks is building the immune system for the internet. Its Synthetic Threat Intelligence platform leverages ethical hacking, behavioural AI, and decentralised training to identify and neutralise the world’s most advanced fraud and bot attacks. Trusted by leading financial and Web3 organisations, Innerworks delivers seamless, invisible defences that safeguard digital economies at scale.

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 25M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $500M+ in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a dedicated business portal giving access to its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

