1inch Teams Up With Blockscan to Launch First Dedicated, Explorer-grade View Into 1inch Cross-chain Transactions

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1inch, the leading DeFi ecosystem, announces that its 1inch Cross-chain Swap scanner, built together with Blockscan, the cross-chain arm from the team behind Etherscan, is now live. This provides the first dedicated, explorer-grade view into 1inch cross-chain transactions.

The scanner aims to improve transparency and traceability for cross-chain settlement. Via a single link users can now view their entire cross-chain swap end-to-end. The innovation enables more efficient debugging and support for integrators, while strengthening trust through transparent, independent, explorer-style verification of 1inch Cross-chain activity.

Through this strategic relationship with Blockscan and creation of cross-chain scanner, 1inch reinforces its position as transparent, verifiable cross-chain infrastructure.

“Abstracting complexity from cross-chain transactions is essential, yet transparency and traceability must not be sacrificed. The launch of the 1inch Cross-Chain Swap Scanner directly addresses this challenge by providing clear, end-to-end visibility into cross-chain transactions. With this, 1inch continues to set the standard for the industry,” said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder.

“As multichain adoption accelerates, clear cross chain transaction visibility is essential and we’re excited to support 1inch in powering seamless cross chain DeFi activity for users across every network supported by Etherscan,” said Harith Kamarul, Product of Blockscan.

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 26M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $500M+ in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a dedicated business portal giving access to its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

About Blockscan

From the team behind Etherscan, Blockscan lets users track addresses across 30+ leading networks including Ethereum, Solana, BNB Smart Chain, and L2s, extending Etherscan’s mission of providing equitable access to human-readable data across multiple blockchains.

