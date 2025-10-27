Self-Checkout System Market Set to Surpass USD 17.47 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Retail Automation and AI Integration | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Self-checkout System Market Size was valued at USD 5.85 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 17.47 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 14.68% over 2026-2033.

The retail industry's growing need for automation and convenience is the main factor propelling the self-checkout system market's expansion. Self-checkout systems are being quickly adopted by supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores in an effort to improve customer satisfaction, cut down on wait times, and maximize floor space.





The U.S. Self-checkout System Market size was USD 1.31 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 3.83 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.37% over 2026-2033.

Rapid AI use, growing consumer demand for frictionless and effective retail experiences, pro-automation laws, rising use of digital payments, and retailers' emphasis on cutting labor costs while improving operational effectiveness and customer pleasure are the main drivers of the expansion.

Key Players:

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Fujitsu Limited

ITAB Group

ECR Software Corporation (ECRS)

Pan-Oston Corporation

Slabb Kiosks

MetroClick

Pyramid Computer GmbH

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

ePOS HYBRID

StrongPoint

DXC Technology

ShelfX Inc.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

KIOSK Information Systems

Zebra Technologies

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Self-checkout System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 5.85 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 17.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.68% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Fixed, Mobile-based)

• By Component (Solutions, Services)

• By Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect)

• By End-User (Retail, Hospitality, Others – Mass Merchandisers) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, in 2025, Fixed Segment Led the Market with a Share of 73.20%, while Mobile-based is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 15.40%

The self-checkout system market by type is dominated by fixed systems, which accounted for the majority share in 2025, driven by their widespread use in large retail formats such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Mobile-based self-checkout solutions are the fastest-growing segment, fueled by the rising adoption of smartphones and consumer preference for seamless, contactless shopping experiences.

By Component, in 2025, Solutions Segment Held the Largest Market Share of 70.20%, while Services is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 16.2%

Solutions segment captured the largest share in 2025 owing to strong adoption of software and hardware platforms that streamline retail operations and enhance customer convenience. The services segment is witnessing the fastest growth, driven by increasing demand for system installation, training, maintenance, and technical support.

By Sales Channel, the Direct Segment Dominated with a Market Share of 58.1% in 2025, while Indirect is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 15.9%

The self-checkout system market by sales channel is dominated by direct sales, which held the largest share in 2025 as major retailers prefer engaging directly with manufacturers for customized solutions, better pricing, and long-term support agreements. The indirect sales channel is projected to grow at the fastest rate, supported by the expansion of third-party distributors, resellers, and system integrators that help reach small and mid-sized retailers.

By End-user, Retail Segment Held the Dominant Share of 74.60% in 2025, while Media & Entertainment is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 16.20%

The market. by end-user, was dominated by the retail segment in 2025 with the highest share due to extensive adoption in supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty outlets. The media & entertainment sector is emerging as the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand for automated ticketing kiosks, concession stands, and self-service solutions in cinemas, theme parks, and event venues.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share 32.20% of the Self-checkout System Market in 2025, driven by the strong presence of major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, and Costco, which are early adopters of automation technologies.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing Self-checkout System Market with a CAGR 15.81%, driven by increasing retail modernization, rising smartphone penetration, and growing adoption of digital payment methods.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Diebold Nixdorf announced the launch of a new retail technology production line in North Canton, Ohio, aimed at ensuring continuity and localized delivery for domestic customers.

, Diebold Nixdorf announced the launch of a new retail technology production line in North Canton, Ohio, aimed at ensuring continuity and localized delivery for domestic customers. In May 2025, NCR Corporation launched the latest version of its SelfServ™ Checkout software, enhancing flexibility and control for retailers implementing self-checkout solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Cost & ROI Benchmarking – helps you evaluate installation, maintenance, and payback period metrics per terminal, along with labor cost savings, to identify high-ROI opportunities for retailers implementing self-checkout systems.

– helps you evaluate installation, maintenance, and payback period metrics per terminal, along with labor cost savings, to identify high-ROI opportunities for retailers implementing self-checkout systems. Consumer Behavior & Engagement Insights – helps you track average transaction times, shopper satisfaction scores, and usage frequency among loyal versus occasional shoppers to optimize system placement and service design.

– helps you track average transaction times, shopper satisfaction scores, and usage frequency among loyal versus occasional shoppers to optimize system placement and service design. Technology Adoption & Product Penetration – helps you analyze the market share of barcode scanning, RFID, mobile, and AI-powered checkout systems, along with hybrid models and contactless payment integration, to uncover technology-driven growth areas.

– helps you analyze the market share of barcode scanning, RFID, mobile, and AI-powered checkout systems, along with hybrid models and contactless payment integration, to uncover technology-driven growth areas. Security & Loss Prevention Index – helps you quantify incidence of theft or shrinkage, assess the adoption of AI/computer vision fraud prevention, and measure shrinkage reduction per store, ensuring risk mitigation strategies are data-driven.

– helps you quantify incidence of theft or shrinkage, assess the adoption of AI/computer vision fraud prevention, and measure shrinkage reduction per store, ensuring risk mitigation strategies are data-driven. Regional & Retailer Implementation Trends – helps you understand which store formats, regions, or retail segments are adopting self-checkout most rapidly, providing insight into scaling potential and investment prioritization.

– helps you understand which store formats, regions, or retail segments are adopting self-checkout most rapidly, providing insight into scaling potential and investment prioritization. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the strategic positioning of key players in the market, their system offerings, technological differentiation, deployment footprint, and growth initiatives for benchmarking and partnership opportunities.

