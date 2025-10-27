Change in Harvia’s Management Team: Nathan Hagemeier appointed as Head of Region, North America and President of Harvia US Inc.

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 27 October 2025 at 4.00 P.M. EET





Harvia Plc has appointed Nathan Hagemeier (45) as Head of Region, North America and President of Harvia US Inc., and a member of the management team of Harvia Group. In his role, Hagemeier will be responsible for leading the North American commercial organization and driving the sustainable growth of Harvia’s business in the region. He will assume his position on 1 November 2025 and report to Matias Järnefelt, CEO of Harvia Plc.

Nathan Hagemeier is an executive leader and business builder with over 20 years’ experience across global markets. During his career, Hagemeier has worked extensively with technical products and solutions for both residential and commercial use. He also has strong experience in driving commercial excellence in multi-channel sales environments, similar to Harvia’s channel and customer landscape in North America.

Prior to Harvia, Hagemeier served as Vice President of Sales at DMF Lighting in the United States in 2022–2025. He also held several executive positions at Lutron in 2007–2016 and 2019–2022, most recently the position of Managing Director of the Europe and Africa division in the United Kingdom. Hagemeier also served as Vice President at Lonestar Electrical Supply in the U.S. in 2016–2019. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

“We are very pleased that Nathan Hagemeier is joining Harvia to lead the region North America, Harvia’s largest reported market area. North America is one of the key priorities in Harvia’s growth strategy, and Nathan has an excellent background to lead the development of the company’s business, organization, and people in the region to continue strengthening our market position. During his career, Nathan has proven his capabilities in driving growth and scaling businesses profitably. He also brings a wealth of experience in leading high-performing multi-functional teams and has solid experience in ensuring operational excellence,” says Matias Järnefelt, CEO of Harvia Plc.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to join the talented and passionate team at Harvia, and to lead the strategic efforts that will best position the company to realize its growth potential in North America. Wellness and maintaining an active lifestyle has always been extremely important to me. The health benefits of frequent and consistent sauna bathing cannot be disputed, and I feel immeasurably fortunate for the opportunity to combine my career ambitions with my personal passion at Harvia, which has forged a unique culture and emerged as the global leader in the sauna industry,” says Nathan Hagemeier.

Nick Larrick, Interim Head of Region, North America and an interim member of Harvia’s Management Team will continue in the position of Vice President of Operations at Harvia North America.

“Nick has more than 25 years of experience at ThermaSol and possesses deep knowledge of the North American sauna market. I am very pleased that he will continue as Vice President of Operations, playing an important role in driving operational excellence and supporting Harvia’s continued growth in the opportunity-rich North American market. I would like to sincerely thank Nick for his excellent leadership and commitment during his time as Interim Region Head, ensuring stability and progress while we carried out the search for a permanent appointment,” Järnefelt concludes.





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com

