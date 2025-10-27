Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Samuli Seppälä

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 27 October 2025 at 16:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Samuli Seppälä

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 127948/4/4

Transaction date: 2025-10-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 325 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 315 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 235 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 125 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 8 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 352 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 543 Unit price: 4 EUR

(8): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 7600 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4 EUR

(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4 EUR

(13): Volume: 32 Unit price: 4 EUR

(14): Volume: 328 Unit price: 4 EUR

(15): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4 EUR

(16): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4 EUR

(17): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4 EUR

(18): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4 EUR

(19): Volume: 41 Unit price: 4 EUR

(20): Volume: 319 Unit price: 4 EUR

(21): Volume: 890 Unit price: 4 EUR

(22): Volume: 160 Unit price: 4 EUR

(23): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4 EUR

(24): Volume: 1941 Unit price: 4 EUR

(25): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4 EUR

(26): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4 EUR

(27): Volume: 357 Unit price: 4 EUR

(28): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4 EUR

(29): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4 EUR

(30): Volume: 275 Unit price: 4 EUR

(31): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4 EUR

(32): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4 EUR

(33): Volume: 252 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (33):

Volume: 17362 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.