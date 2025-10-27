Howard Community College Makes History as First Maryland JUCO to Launch NIL Partnership

COLUMBIA, MD, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Opendorse to become the first of Maryland’s 16 community colleges to establish a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership supporting its student-athletes.

As the first NJCAA Region 20 institution to offer NIL support for all HCC varsity teams and athletes, campus officials say the agreement affirms that community college student-athletes deserve the same educational resources, brand-building tools, and monetization opportunities as their peers in four-year institutions and leagues.

“This is about equity, education, and empowerment,” said Daria J. Willis, Howard Community College President. “While universities have rapidly developed NIL infrastructure, community college athletes have had limited access to these emerging opportunities. We are proud to partner with Opendorse to reduce the impact of underrepresentation, and to help our students become knowledgeable business partners with companies serving our neighbors and friends throughout the region.”

Through the Opendorse platform, HCC student-athletes will receive support with brand development, marketing, and compliance within NIL standards, while maximizing opportunities to help businesses expand their promotional exposure.

“The Dragons are setting a standard for NIL readiness at the two-year level,” said Jake Daugherty, Manager, Collegiate Partnerships at Opendorse. “By investing in education, HCC is empowering its athletes and staff with the tools to thrive now, and in the future.”

Opendorse allows student-athletes to explore and execute NIL opportunities that align with their personal values and career goals—all while maintaining their eligibility and academic standing.

“Our student-athletes take pride in representing our college as competitors and leaders on campus and in their communities,” said Mike Smelkinson, HCC Interim Associate Vice President of Athletics and Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “HCC’s commitment ensures its athletes won’t be left behind as NIL transforms college sports.”

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.

