Incorrect intrinsic value (Indre værdi) - re-submission

Lysaker, 27 October 2025

This is a re-submission of the announcement posted at 14:46, with reference to the correct fund (SKAGEN Focus A) at the bottom of this text.

With reference to Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers of UCITS units, we hereby notify that incorrect intrinsic values were reported on 24 October for SKAGEN Focus A as detailed below:

Symbol Fund name Price date Time Correct IV Reported IV Deviation (error) SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P0905 156,70 159,87 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1535 156,72 159,89 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P0935 156,41 159,57 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1005 156,42 159,58 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1035 156,46 159,62 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1105 156,35 159,51 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1135 156,50 159,67 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1205 156,48 159,64 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1235 156,48 159,64 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1305 156,32 159,48 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1335 156,28 159,44 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1405 156,16 159,32 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1435 156,33 159,49 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1505 156,50 159,67 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1605 156,74 159,91 2,02 % SKIFOA SKAGEN Focus A 24.10.2025 P1635 156,60 159,77 2,02 %

The incorrect reporting was due to miscalculations at the fund's management company, Storebrand Asset Management AS. The procedure for notifying the members of the Stockbrokers' Association of the error has been initiated.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1000 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.