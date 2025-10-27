Summer Fresh® New Fall Launch

WOODBRIDGE, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer Fresh® is heating up the refrigerated deli aisle this Fall with the launch of three exciting new dips that are guaranteed to spice up your gatherings or cozy nights in. Introducing the Jalapeño Popper Dip, Hot Honey Chili Dip, and the Truffle Dip. These flavour-packed creations designed to satisfy seasonal cravings and elevate your dip game.

As the air turns crisp and Fall festivities begin, these new dips will become the perfect entertaining favourites for everything from game day spreads, Thanksgiving appetizers or any type of gatherings.

“Fall is all about bold taste and indulgent flavours”, says Susan Niczowski, Founder and President of Summer Fresh®. “These new dips were created to bring warmth, richness, and a little kick to every occasion. Whether you're entertaining or just indulging at home, they're the perfect addition to your Autumn table.”





Meet the New Flavours:

Jalapeño Popper Dip

Your go-to party appetizer! A creamy, irresistible blend of rich sour cream and diced jalapeños making it just a tasted perfection. This crowd-pleaser is perfectly balanced with just the right amount of heat and savoury richness. Serve with crispy tortilla chips or crunchy veggies for the ultimate dip experience. Get ready to watch it disappear!

Hot Honey Chili Dip

A creamy, irresistible blend of rich smooth honey, and a spicy kick from chili peppers, with a touch of sweetness. This decadent dip offers the perfect balance of heat and flavour—perfect for pairing with crunchy veggies, chips, or your favorite savoury snacks. Sweet, spicy, and downright addictive!

Truffle Dip

Indulge in the luxurious flavours of our rich and creamy Truffle Dip, made with velvety sour cream and infused with aromatic truffle oil. This decadent dip strikes the perfect balance of earthy, savoury goodness and silky smooth texture, ideal for pairing with crispy chips, warm bread, or fresh veggies. A true gourmet treat for your taste buds!

All three dips are made with premium ingredients, contain no artificial preservatives, and are crafted in Canada with the same freshness and quality Summer Fresh is known for.

Availability:

The new dips will be available at your local retailers in the refrigerated deli aisle, just in time for Fall entertaining and holiday planning.

About Summer Fresh®

With 35 years of experience, Summer Fresh® is a Canadian-owned company specializing in fresh, delicious, and ready-to-eat foods. From dips and salads to meals and snacks, Summer Fresh® continues to innovate while staying true to their promise: Fresh. Simple. Delicious.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d97e6fa4-2da9-4e56-9ddb-8cb74392ee75