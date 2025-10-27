PMI Foods Commends Section 301 Investigation into Phase One Agreement, Highlights Importance of U.S.-China Trade Relationship

Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) announcement of a Section 301 investigation into China’s implementation of the Phase One Trade Agreement, PMI Foods President Darin Parker issued the following statement:

“The U.S.–China relationship remains the most consequential bilateral relationship in the world. We have great confidence in both Ambassador Jamieson Greer and Vice Premier He Lifeng to advance discussions that lead to a mutually beneficial outcome. We look forward to the resumption of Phase One in a manner that benefits both nations.”

About Parker Migliorini International

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. More information about PMI Foods is available at: pmifoods.com